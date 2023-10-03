'It's nothing too serious' between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as they are 'still just getting to know each other'; Report

Taylor Swift was joined by her friends at the Chiefs-Jets game this weekend. And soon after, more reports of Taylor and Travis started to come in. What was the most interesting was the one the People brought in about the dynamics of the relationship that these two share. A new insider report suggests that Taylor and Travis still are in the stage of getting to know each other. Here is what the source had to add to that. Read on.

Taylor and Travis have 'nothing too serious'

As the report says, an insider opened up about Taylor and Travis' dynamics with each other. The source suggests that the two are "still just getting to know each other," and their relationship is described as "nothing too serious." In addition, it has only been two instances when the two were seen publically. However, insiders suggest that it's not yet a defined relationship, rather more of a "hanging out situation" than traditional dating.

Despite spending time together, it's clear that Kelce's focus remains on his football career, particularly during the NFL season. One source emphasized, "During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs, and it's all about the team." This commitment to his sport is evidently unwavering, leaving no room for distractions. However, there appears to be no pressure on the couple to rush into anything more serious. Their relationship is characterized by its easygoing nature, allowing them to enjoy each other's company without the weight of expectations.

Taylor Swift attends Chiefs-Jets game

The couple's recent outing to watch the Chiefs face off against the New York Jets certainly solidified Taylor Swift's bond with the Kelce family. During the game, Swift was seen putting her arm around Donna Kelce, showing a close connection. Notably, Swift had a star-studded group of friends in attendance during Sunday night's game, including Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Robyn Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, and Antoni Porowski.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also joined the gathering after sharing dinner with Swift the night before. All updates from this developing story will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

ALSO READ: 'PR for this is doing really well' Kamie Crawford expressed that Taylor might be using Travis Kalce to shade her involvement with Matty Healy