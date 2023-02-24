It’s official! Gene Simmons' daughter “Sophie” married her long-time boyfriend and fiance James Henderson
Gene Simmons' daughter ties the knot with lover James Henderson at her mom’s backyard on Feb 22. Get the DEETS inside!
Sophie Simmons and James Henderson are officially married! As per the latest reports, Gene Simmons' daughter exchanged vows with her fiancé, James Henderson, in her mom’s backyard in Los Angeles on February 22. The couple sealed it with a kiss in an intimate ceremony, including 50 friends and family members. They are planning to host a reception party for their close friends on Thursday night. The 30-year-old musician looked breath-takingly beautiful as she walked down the aisle in a gorgeous blush dress while her groom wore a stylish black suit. Their wedding pictures look straight out of the dream and fans cannot stop gushing over them.
Sophie Simmons made an Instagram announcement that she was engaged to Henderson on July 7, last year, a day before she turned 30. She captioned it as - "No birthday can beat this." "This is the moment".
Who is Gene Simmons?
Gene Simmons is an Israeli-American musician who is best known for his stage persona “The Demon”. He is one of the lead singers of the band “Kiss” which was co-founded by him along with Ace Frehley, Peter Criss, and Paul Stanley in the early 1970s. The members of the group are well-known for their outrageous clothes and dramatic facial expressions. This band is regarded as one of the most enduring bands of all time. The musician was earlier in a long-term relationship with James Kimble. The KISS rocker, 72, and Tweed Simmons, 65, have been together for 28 years before deciding to marry in October 2011. The couple have welcomed two children, son Nicholas Simmons, 33, and daughter Sophie Simmons, 30.
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more