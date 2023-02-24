It’s official! Gene Simmons' daughter “Sophie” married her long-time boyfriend and fiance James Henderson

Sophie Simmons and James Henderson are officially married! As per the latest reports, Gene Simmons' daughter exchanged vows with her fiancé, James Henderson, in her mom’s backyard in Los Angeles on February 22. The couple sealed it with a kiss in an intimate ceremony, including 50 friends and family members. They are planning to host a reception party for their close friends on Thursday night. The 30-year-old musician looked breath-takingly beautiful as she walked down the aisle in a gorgeous blush dress while her groom wore a stylish black suit. Their wedding pictures look straight out of the dream and fans cannot stop gushing over them.

Sophie Simmons made an Instagram announcement that she was engaged to Henderson on July 7, last year, a day before she turned 30. She captioned it as - "No birthday can beat this." "This is the moment".