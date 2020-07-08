It's Okay To Not Be Okay actress Seo Ye Ji REFUSES to sport a bikini due to this traumatic experience

It's Okay To Not Be Okay star Seo Ye Ji left jaws dropping with her thin waistline in the sixth episode. While the actress has been sporting some wardrobe goals worthy outfits on the show, she has previously revealed she might not sport a bikini ever.

While the actress has not shied away from sporting striking ensembles on the show, the actress has refused to sport a bikini.

As reported by Insight, during an old episode of JTBC’s Knowing Bros, Seo Ye Ji revealed the reason behind her refusal to wear a bikini. The actress revealed an incident that took place in Spain, where she was studying. Seo Ye Ji recalled living with a grandmother. One of her days at home, the grandmother asked her to go to the poll but Seo Ye Ji refused for she didn't have a bathing suit.

But her refusal stood void for the grandmother continued to pursue her into getting into the pool. She suggested the actress could double up her lingerie as a bikini and insisted she take a swim. The actress was assured that no one was in the pool. However, to her horror, there were a bunch of Spanish men swarmed in the pool. Seo Ye Ji remembered being teased for her ensemble by the men and the grandmother. The uncomfortable episode has left her scarred and thus her distance from the bikini. That's horrifying!

Meanwhile, on the show, the actress's chemistry with Kim Soo Hyun sees sparks flying all over the place. The episodes have seen the two actors' characters grow closer while the show continues to shed light on the various mental health conditions.

