It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 1: Shirtless Kim Soo Hyun leaves Twitter thirsty, Seo Ye Ji impresses with her act

It's Okay to Not Be Okay premiered its first episode on Saturday, June 20. The K-drama stars Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji in the lead. Here's what the best moments of the episode were.

This weekend, K-drama fans sat down to watch Kim Soo-hyun return to the small screen following the end of his military training with It's Okay to Not Be Okay. The actor stars with Seo Ye-ji and Oh Jung-se in the series. While the tvN show's trailers had already caught fans' fancy, the first episode has left fans talking about the show on social media. As the synopsis had already revealed, the unusual love story follows the journey of Moon Kang Tae (Soo-hyun), a medical caretaker who is destined to cross paths with author Ko Moon-young's (Seo Ye-ji).

The first episode established the theme of the series and put the leading characters' battles in the spotlight. While fans have already fallen in love with the series and the discussions surrounding mental health has reignited courtesy the show, there were a few scenes and elements of the first episode that became the talk of social media town.

Before we detail down on the elements, a fair warning that there are spoilers ahead.

Let's start with the beginning. It's Okay to Not Be Okay begins with an animation, telling a tale of a child with a shadow, metaphorically representing a depressive state of mind, who accidentally saves a boy. The boy trails behind her until she gives a glimpse of her inner demons, thus chasing him away. The simple animation has impressed viewers. Several online users took to Twitter to applaud the minimalist yet hard-hitting animation placed at the beginning of the show.

the animation intro is too good to skip #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/VKvFdbxWFm — drea (@kdweama) June 20, 2020

#PyschoButItsOkay first episode is now available to stream on Netflix. This introduction is so unique and cute #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/1Nv6EEbheJ — ㅤ(@kdramasdiary) June 20, 2020

Another aspect that people haven't stop talking about since the episode aired was Seo Ye-ji's incredible acting skills. The episode served as a beautiful platform for the actress to present varied shades of character. Playing the dark Ko Moon-young, she not only starts off as an intimidating writer who doesn't believe in happy fairytales but also exhibits elements of anger, surprise, awe, and joy.

Through the first episode, there were three scenes that had me bowing down to Ye-ji. The first was the establishing scene of her character. After she scares the little girl with her ideology of the witch, the scenes unfold with Moon-young admiring a sharp knife kept on the table. The scene was proof enough that she was going to be the star of this series.

Later in the episode, Ye-ji is involved with a mentally ill patient at the hospital. As she deals with the near-death experience, the events of her childhood flash in front of her eyes. The scene oozed of pain. But it did not take her long to switch emotions. The switch was subtle yet powerful that you empathize with the character. The final scene that had me applauding for her was when Moon-young meets Moon Kang Tae at the publishing office.

As she invests herself in Moon Kang Tae's story about a girl whom he once liked, you could see her lowering her guards. She doesn't utter many words to let the audience know that she is growing close to Moon Kang Tae. But her body language is enough to work the magic. Turns out, I wasn't the only one who was gushing over Seo Ye-ji. Fans took to Twitter and share their favourite scenes featuring the talented actress from the first episode.

definitely, the most interesting character in the first episode goes to ko mun yeong and seo ye ji just portrayed her perfectly! in a single episode, we saw different sides from her. im excited to get to know her more and why she ended up like that #seoyeji #itsokaytonotbeokay pic.twitter.com/Pe2cAouzVG — its okay to not be okay day! (@iconickdramas) June 20, 2020

she's going to be fave btch character reminds me of jang man weol sshi #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/dQioXsUkeI — gyeourrie (@hyojoonnie) June 21, 2020

if this scene isn't chemistry I don't know what is#ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/ZdqU1IND5t — D (@ilovek_dramas) June 20, 2020

her beauty. her acting skills. her deep voice. her gazes. her fashion. her walk. her attitude. im sorry but i was taken away, im inlove. #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/qzpgTtEsSs — (@myeonforyou) June 20, 2020

seo ye ji's charisma is out of this world #itsokaytonotbeokay pic.twitter.com/HS8ecdPsvg — its okay to not be okay day! (@iconickdramas) June 20, 2020

We kept the best for the last! Kim Soo-hyun was a treat for the eyes! Given that It's Okay to Not Be Okay is the actor's first show since his military training, there is no denying that we were eager to see him act again. The makers made sure to pack in the adorable factor and added a cherry on the icing by adding a shirtless Kim Soo-hyun scene to make us go weak on our knees.

Episode One gave us such thrilling transitions. And this Kim Soo Hyun close up was so far the best we never expected.#ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/ovoPyB3yoj — kdrama freak (@sandstoneph) June 20, 2020

Look at that Kim Soo Hyun's hotness. #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay ep 1 watch iiittt! pic.twitter.com/VPJbdG4Cyw — kdrama tweets (@SARANGHAEY00000) June 20, 2020

We got a shirtless scene right from the get go okay military service did him good I see #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay — jen⁷ (@taesyouniverse) June 20, 2020

Apart from these three, I also loved the sprinkle of wit through the episode. Right from messages to the singles out there to the placement of an ad of their own show and the hilarious vomit scene where they used all kinds of clips to convey the point. If we had to write a one-line review of It's Okay to Not Be Okay episode 1: The new K-drama is crisp, doesn't drift away from the focal point of mental health awareness while intertwining the love story and I am definitely going to be hooked to this one! What did you think of It's Okay to Not Be Okay? Let us know your pick of the best moments from the episode and your review of the first episode in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun reveals his chemistry with THIS It's Okay to Not Be Okay co star is 10 on 10 & it's not Seo Ye Ji

Credits :PinkvillaTwitter

Share your comment ×