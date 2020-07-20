It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 10 ratings drop as Kim Soo Hyun leaves Seo Ye Ji; Once Again registers new record

It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 10 witnessed a slight drop in ratings. On the other hand, Once Again continued to shatter its own record and set a new viewership rating.

It was a roller coaster weekend for viewers of It's Okay To Not Be Okay. The ninth episode saw Kim Soo Hyun (Moon Gang Tae) and Oh Jung Se (Moon Sang Tae) deliver intense performances. It also saw Gang Tae and Ko Mun Yeong (Seo Ye Ji) finally kiss. While these events kept the ratings steady on Saturday, the ratings on Sunday took a dip. As the rift between the Moon brothers was explored, the episode also saw Gang Tae choose his brother over his love for Mun Yeong.

Although this left international viewers talking on social media platforms, the local viewers weren't drawn to the Sunday's episode. Neilson Korea reported the ratings of episode 10 dropped slightly. Via Soompi, It's Okay To Not Be Okay episode 10 recorded a national rating of 5.5 percent nationwide. The ninth episode of the tvN drama recorded an average rating of 5.8 percent and 6.2 percent nationwide.

While the Kim Soo Hyun starrer struggles to stay afloat, Once Again continues to shatter its own record every week. Last Sunday, the KBS 2TV show recorded a mindblowing viewership and posed a rating of 30.3 percent and 33.3 percent. Last night, July 19, the drama out beat its own record with the average national ratings of 30.4 percent and 33.7 percent for its two parts. Once Again recorded 23.9 percent and 29.4 percent for its two parts on Saturday, July 18.

Which of the two dramas impressed you over the weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

Share your comment ×