It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 12 ratings slightly dip; Kim Soo Hyun suiting up for family pic has fans drooling

It's Okay To Not Be Okay premiered its drama-packed 12th episode. While one of the biggest mystery was revealed, fans couldn't stop gushing about Kim Soo Hyun's handsome makeover.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay is turning out to be a visual treat for Kim Soo-hyun fans. The actor, who makes his comeback following the compulsory military training with the series, has been shown in different lights. Fans have seen him jealous, in love, angry and even shirtless a couple of times. But the 12th episode left fans begging for mercy. For those who haven't seen the episode yet, SPOILER ALERT! The episode, which aired on Sunday, saw Moon Sang-tae, Moon Gang-tae and Ko Mun-yeong dress up for a family portrait.

While Sang-tae, Mun-yeong looked their adorable best in the scene, Gang-tae took everyone's breath away. The caretaker kept his monotonous clothes aside and slipped into a crips black tuxedo for the family portrait. With his hair combed back, Gang-tae showed that when he cleans up, he cleans up just fine! The character clearly served a red carpet look in his attire and the dandy look has the internet talking.

I expect him to come

But didn't expect to look THIS GOOD#ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP12#itsokaytonotbeokay pic.twitter.com/7ABQoh1scX — (@velvetopatronum) July 26, 2020

wait up kim soo hyun made a cameo in iotnbo tonight and he's this hot! #ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP12#itsokaytonotbeokay pic.twitter.com/mGvAN8qVwC — part time fangirl (@partime_fangirl) July 26, 2020

Apart from serving the dashing look, the episode also revealed the identity of the Moon brother's mother. The episode confirmed that it was Mun-yeong's mother who stabbed the siblings' mother and scarred Sang-tae.

While numerous plot developments took place in the Sunday's episode, Neilson Korea revealed that the episode witnessed a slight drop in local viewership. Via Soompi, It's Okay To Not Be Okay scored a two-part rating of 5.3 percent and 5.6 percent on Sunday. The episode on Saturday scored a rating of 5.7 percent and 6.4 percent.

