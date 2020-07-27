  1. Home
  2. entertainment

It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 13 title might have revealed a HUGE spoiler about Mun Yeong's mother

It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 12 opened a floodgate of theories. The title of Ep 13 could add fuel to the ongoing theories.
4416 reads Mumbai Updated: July 27, 2020 04:14 pm
It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 13 title might have revealed a HUGE spoiler about Mun Yeong's motherIt's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 13 title might have revealed a HUGE spoiler about Mun Yeong's mother
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

SPOILERS AHEAD: 

Was it just us or did It's Okay To Not Be Okay's lowdown on the lives of Moon Sang-tae, Moon Gang-tae and Ko Mun-yeong's intertwined past give you a sleepless night as well? The tvN series released its 11th and 12th episodes over the weekend, unraveling secrets about the trio's past and opened the floodgate of theories. Fans finally learned that Mun-yeong's mother killed the Moon siblings' mother, leaving Sang-tae scarred. This revelation has everyone asking several questions. 

The biggest and obvious question is: Why? But apart from that, the episode also planted many more questions regarding Mun-yeong's mother and father: 

- Who did Ko Dae-hwan kill? 

- Where did the body disappear? 

- Is Nurse Park related to the Ko family? 

While fans debate over the possibilities of the family dynamics and present their theories online, Wikipedia revealed the title of the new episode and it seems to have revealed a huge spoiler. As per the website, the 13th episode is titled The Father Of A Tale Of Two Sisters. Given that every episode has been linked to a fairytale/folklore, it was safe to presume that this story too had a fairytale connection. However, upon further reading, we realised the title might have revealed a huge spoiler about events that took place in Mun-yeong's childhood. While the title says "The Father Of A Tale Of Two Sisters", there are chances that the new episode's plotline could revolve around the folklore Tale of Two Sisters, Janghwa Hongryeon jeon (in Korean). 

The storyline revolves around two sisters whose mother dies. Their mother remarries and the new mother - the stepmother - wants to harm the children while the father remains unaware. The folklore has been adapted in numerous versions in Korea. The most commonly known being the 2003 movie Janghwa, Hongryeon. The Kim Jee Woon directorial also had the premise of mental illness in the center of it. The movie tapped upon dissociative identity disorder.

Given the recent turn of events in the series, there are possibilities that the upcoming episode could revolve around the folklore, if not the same subject as the 2003 movie. If we are allowed to push the envelope here, we also feel that Mun-yeong might have a twin or an older/younger sibling who must have died in the hands of the mother. Given the death, Mun-yeong is terrified of her mother. Having said all this, this is merely a theory. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Brothers

A post shared by 김수현 Kim Soo Hyun 金秀賢 (@soohyun_k216) on

While this is ours, there are some mind-blowing theories based on the episodes premiered over the weekend that fans are discussing online. One of the most popular being the likeliness of the mother hinted in the episode might not be her real mother. "Since every episodes are based on fairy tales stories. My theory is that Mun-Yeong's mother is not her birth mom, but rather her evil stepmother," a fan tweeted. 

"What if Moun Young’s mother actually gave birth to Sang Tae but threw him away because of his autism and deficiency, but eventually Gang Tae’s mother found him and raise him," another fan contemplated. "what if munyeong's mom is not really her mother? remember what munyeong said to ceo lee that she is an orphan? what if this scene foreshadows the back story of munyeong's relationship with her mom?" added another. 

There are also theories suggesting that Mun-yeong and Sang-tae could be siblings. "the drama is really giving us a lot of sang tae and mun yeong scenes. a foreshadowing to them being as siblings," a tweet read. Fans have also noticed something fishy about Nurse Park and they feel she could be Mun-yeong's real mother. "I AM SO SURE THAT NURSE PARK PURPOSELY LED GANG-TAE INTO FINDING THAT PICTURE!!! This only strengthens the theory that she is in fact Mun-yeong’s mom!" a fan pointed out. 

Check out all these tweets and more below: 

Do you have a theory that might keep us busy until this weekend? Let us know in the comments below. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 12 ratings slightly dip; Kim Soo Hyun suiting up for family pic has fans drooling

Credits :PinkvillaTwitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kriti Sanon’s Journey- From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement