It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 13 title might have revealed a HUGE spoiler about Mun Yeong's mother

It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 12 opened a floodgate of theories. The title of Ep 13 could add fuel to the ongoing theories.

SPOILERS AHEAD:

Was it just us or did It's Okay To Not Be Okay's lowdown on the lives of Moon Sang-tae, Moon Gang-tae and Ko Mun-yeong's intertwined past give you a sleepless night as well? The tvN series released its 11th and 12th episodes over the weekend, unraveling secrets about the trio's past and opened the floodgate of theories. Fans finally learned that Mun-yeong's mother killed the Moon siblings' mother, leaving Sang-tae scarred. This revelation has everyone asking several questions.

The biggest and obvious question is: Why? But apart from that, the episode also planted many more questions regarding Mun-yeong's mother and father:

- Who did Ko Dae-hwan kill?

- Where did the body disappear?

- Is Nurse Park related to the Ko family?

While fans debate over the possibilities of the family dynamics and present their theories online, Wikipedia revealed the title of the new episode and it seems to have revealed a huge spoiler. As per the website, the 13th episode is titled The Father Of A Tale Of Two Sisters. Given that every episode has been linked to a fairytale/folklore, it was safe to presume that this story too had a fairytale connection. However, upon further reading, we realised the title might have revealed a huge spoiler about events that took place in Mun-yeong's childhood. While the title says "The Father Of A Tale Of Two Sisters", there are chances that the new episode's plotline could revolve around the folklore Tale of Two Sisters, Janghwa Hongryeon jeon (in Korean).

The storyline revolves around two sisters whose mother dies. Their mother remarries and the new mother - the stepmother - wants to harm the children while the father remains unaware. The folklore has been adapted in numerous versions in Korea. The most commonly known being the 2003 movie Janghwa, Hongryeon. The Kim Jee Woon directorial also had the premise of mental illness in the center of it. The movie tapped upon dissociative identity disorder.

Given the recent turn of events in the series, there are possibilities that the upcoming episode could revolve around the folklore, if not the same subject as the 2003 movie. If we are allowed to push the envelope here, we also feel that Mun-yeong might have a twin or an older/younger sibling who must have died in the hands of the mother. Given the death, Mun-yeong is terrified of her mother. Having said all this, this is merely a theory.

While this is ours, there are some mind-blowing theories based on the episodes premiered over the weekend that fans are discussing online. One of the most popular being the likeliness of the mother hinted in the episode might not be her real mother. "Since every episodes are based on fairy tales stories. My theory is that Mun-Yeong's mother is not her birth mom, but rather her evil stepmother," a fan tweeted.

"What if Moun Young’s mother actually gave birth to Sang Tae but threw him away because of his autism and deficiency, but eventually Gang Tae’s mother found him and raise him," another fan contemplated. "what if munyeong's mom is not really her mother? remember what munyeong said to ceo lee that she is an orphan? what if this scene foreshadows the back story of munyeong's relationship with her mom?" added another.

There are also theories suggesting that Mun-yeong and Sang-tae could be siblings. "the drama is really giving us a lot of sang tae and mun yeong scenes. a foreshadowing to them being as siblings," a tweet read. Fans have also noticed something fishy about Nurse Park and they feel she could be Mun-yeong's real mother. "I AM SO SURE THAT NURSE PARK PURPOSELY LED GANG-TAE INTO FINDING THAT PICTURE!!! This only strengthens the theory that she is in fact Mun-yeong’s mom!" a fan pointed out.

Check out all these tweets and more below:

Since every episodes are based on fairy tales stories. My theory is that Mun-Yeong's mother is not her birth mom, but rather her evil stepmother.#ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP12 pic.twitter.com/rRFMWxwD2V — Weng (@autumn__yoongi) July 26, 2020

2/n

And GT's mom received a report that MY might be a battered child given her peculiarity in school (i.e. feared by her classmates, does not have friends). So GT's mom went to the castle to investigate. — ashenrosy (@ashenrosy) July 26, 2020

4/n

Thus, after GT's mom was stabbed, the killer whose face wasn't shown yet, but presumably MY's mom said: "It is me who will take care of my child." pic.twitter.com/2CAjBc5WX6 — ashenrosy (@ashenrosy) July 26, 2020

I was actually saying this the entire minute I saw until the end of the episode and do y’all also notice the ep 13 teaser at the end where moon yeong and juri talking about what happened if they switch live and the mother thingy, im sensing something #ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP12 https://t.co/2EPVOJIUvC — d r e i seo ye ji is my mom (@kdramabibi) July 26, 2020

what if munyeong's mom is not really her mother? remember what munyeong said to ceo lee that she is an orphan? what if this scene foreshadows the back story of munyeong's relationship with her mom? #ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP12 pic.twitter.com/pXpCP5snJA — ali is fangirling (@kathrynaliyah) July 26, 2020

What if Moun Young’s mother actually gave birth to Sang Tae but threw him away because of his autism and deficiency, but eventually Gang Tae’s mother found him and raise him Idk cause these scenes seems very fishy #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay #ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP12 pic.twitter.com/CXvw5GRBOR — (@pacarnyagot7) July 26, 2020

the drama is really giving us a lot of sang tae and mun yeong scenes. a foreshadowing to them being as siblings #itsokaytonotbeokay #itsokaytonotbeokayep12 pic.twitter.com/pnn0Qa7SUm — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) July 26, 2020

According to my theory, sangtae was the first child of Do hui jae (moonyeong's mother) but she hated him cus she was perfectionist and couldn't accept that her own son is not perfect so she killed gangtae's mother. #ItsOkayNotTobeOkay #ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP12 — Finn. (@somnolance) July 26, 2020

This is just a speculation but i think she's Mun Yeong's mother#ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP12#ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/AB3v2mRFAT — Moon (@mondaayc) July 26, 2020

yeah same boat here. That nurse knows alot about Sangtae's past and Moon Yeong's mother..she is the key #ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP12 — cyndiK8 (@4Fcynthz) July 26, 2020

Do you have a theory that might keep us busy until this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 12 ratings slightly dip; Kim Soo Hyun suiting up for family pic has fans drooling

Credits :PinkvillaTwitter

Share your comment ×