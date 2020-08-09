It's Okay To Not Be Okay ep 15 gives a sweet shoutout to BLACKPINK weeks after band gushed about Seo Ye Ji

It's Okay To Not Be Okay episode 15 saw Oh Jung Se tell Kim Soo Hyun that BLACKPINK is the most popular. The mention had BLINKS excited.

One of the biggest BLINKS has been spotted! Over the weekend, tvN aired the pre-finale episode aka episode 15 of It's Okay To Not Be Okay. The episode spilled the beans on the biggest mystery of the show while giving several heartwarming moments to gush and laugh at. However, BLINKS were extra happy courtesy the Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji and Oh Jung Se drama. As the BLACKPINK fandom celebrates the band's anniversary, the series had the sweetest shoutout to the girl group.

It all happened when Oh Jung Se's Mon Sang Tae deemed Kim Soo Hyun's Moon Gang Tae boring. During the scene, Sang Tae tells Gang Tae that he isn't popular because he's boring. The hospital caretaker replies that Sang Tae isn't popular either. To everyone's surprise, Sang Tae says, "Let's be honest, BLACKPINK is the most popular," and starts humming "ddu-du ddu-du du." The surprising shoutout left the internet celebrating. Fans rejoiced that the series mentioned the band, which also came in line with the same month as the anniversary celebrations. They not only deemed Sang Tae as one of the biggest BLINKS out there but also agreed with his statement.

SANG-TAE BEING WHIPPED FOR @BLACKPINK HE IS THE BIGGEST BLINK OUT THERE LMAO #ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP15 pic.twitter.com/pDeKIMvpQq — (@aurzynitura) August 8, 2020

Sang tae spitting facts, even sang tae knows that @BLACKPINK is the revolution wbk.#ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP15 pic.twitter.com/iYMZ2Je75X — kyongtan (@KyongFanboy) August 8, 2020

"You're not popular because you're so boring. Let's be honest, BLACKPINK is the most popular. Let's be honest about that". (Moon Sangtae, 2020) SANGTAE BLINK WBK#ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP15 — STREAM BOY (@miIkwoos) August 8, 2020

The adorable shoutout comes weeks after BLACKPINK members were seen gushing over the show and the lead star Seo Ye Ji. As per fan translations, the women discussed about the series they were watching at the time of the live when the tvN drama's name popped up and they unanimously agreed that Seo Ye Ji was beautiful.

[TRANS]

RS: /sings Goblin ost/

LS: I'm rewatching Goblin. Please rewatch it. It's so good.

JS: I finally finished it.

JN: No you guys should watch It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

JS: TRUE.

LS: Of course I watched that already.

RS: Seo Ye Ji unnie is so pretty

BP: /agrees/#blackpink — lisa can't fry eggs (@nineteasbabyy) June 30, 2020

What did you think of the BLACKPINK shoutout? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

