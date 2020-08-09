It's Okay To Not Be Okay ep 15 gives a sweet shoutout to BLACKPINK weeks after band gushed about Seo Ye Ji
One of the biggest BLINKS has been spotted! Over the weekend, tvN aired the pre-finale episode aka episode 15 of It's Okay To Not Be Okay. The episode spilled the beans on the biggest mystery of the show while giving several heartwarming moments to gush and laugh at. However, BLINKS were extra happy courtesy the Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji and Oh Jung Se drama. As the BLACKPINK fandom celebrates the band's anniversary, the series had the sweetest shoutout to the girl group.
It all happened when Oh Jung Se's Mon Sang Tae deemed Kim Soo Hyun's Moon Gang Tae boring. During the scene, Sang Tae tells Gang Tae that he isn't popular because he's boring. The hospital caretaker replies that Sang Tae isn't popular either. To everyone's surprise, Sang Tae says, "Let's be honest, BLACKPINK is the most popular," and starts humming "ddu-du ddu-du du." The surprising shoutout left the internet celebrating. Fans rejoiced that the series mentioned the band, which also came in line with the same month as the anniversary celebrations. They not only deemed Sang Tae as one of the biggest BLINKS out there but also agreed with his statement.
Check out a few reactions below:
SANG-TAE BEING WHIPPED FOR @BLACKPINK HE IS THE BIGGEST BLINK OUT THERE LMAO #ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP15 pic.twitter.com/pDeKIMvpQq
— (@aurzynitura) August 8, 2020
another BLINK spotted.. Sang-tae oppa#Blackpink #Blink#ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP15 pic.twitter.com/phhpagBeQO
— (@kryztyl08) August 9, 2020
"Let's be honest, @BLACKPINK is the most popular." - Sang Tae
I couldn't agree more sang tae oppa.#ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP15#BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/bJwKVUOmxN
— Yiee (@DearMsYiee) August 8, 2020
OKAY NOW WHERE IS THE LIE#ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP15#BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/L2JJBiYLog
— (@COSM0BLINK) August 8, 2020
Sang tae spitting facts, even sang tae knows that @BLACKPINK is the revolution wbk.#ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP15 pic.twitter.com/iYMZ2Je75X
— kyongtan (@KyongFanboy) August 8, 2020
Sangtae paying tribute to 4th yr anniversary of @BLACKPINK #FOUReverWithBLACKPINK#ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP15#ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/sesGXiXFaC
— (@SE0HWIYE0NG) August 8, 2020
"You're not popular because you're so boring. Let's be honest, BLACKPINK is the most popular. Let's be honest about that". (Moon Sangtae, 2020) SANGTAE BLINK WBK#ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP15
— STREAM BOY (@miIkwoos) August 8, 2020
"Blackpink is the most popular".
So Sang Tae is a Blink. Hahahaha made for Blackpink's Anniversary. @ygofficialblink @ygofficialblink #ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP15 #ItsOkayNotTobeOkay @netflix @Netflix_PH pic.twitter.com/HOnOXiAwQe
— Jasmine (@Jasmine64308354) August 8, 2020
The adorable shoutout comes weeks after BLACKPINK members were seen gushing over the show and the lead star Seo Ye Ji. As per fan translations, the women discussed about the series they were watching at the time of the live when the tvN drama's name popped up and they unanimously agreed that Seo Ye Ji was beautiful.
Check out the video and the fan translation here:
[TRANS]
RS: /sings Goblin ost/
LS: I'm rewatching Goblin. Please rewatch it. It's so good.
JS: I finally finished it.
JN: No you guys should watch It's Okay to Not Be Okay.
JS: TRUE.
LS: Of course I watched that already.
RS: Seo Ye Ji unnie is so pretty
BP: /agrees/#blackpink
— lisa can't fry eggs (@nineteasbabyy) June 30, 2020
What did you think of the BLACKPINK shoutout? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
ALSO READ: It’s Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 15: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji's tables turned scene wins fans; Maker teases finale