  1. Home
  2. entertainment

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 3 Promo: Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji get closer; Oh Jung Se to have a fanboy moment

*SPOILERS ALERT* In the upcoming episode of It's Okay to Not Be Okay, we see Seo Ye-ji's character being welcomed with open arms to OK Psychiatric Hospital where Kim Soo-hyun's character is currently employed, much to the latter's utter discomfort.
10353 reads Mumbai
Oh Jung-se's character finally gets to interact with his favourite author, played by Seo Ye-ji.Oh Jung-se's character finally gets to interact with his favourite author, played by Seo Ye-ji.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the most exciting K-dramas which is airing currently has to be It's Okay to Not Be Okay, which stars Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji, Oh Jung-se and Park Kyu-young. For the unversed, the drama looks into the weirdly entertaining love story between Moon Kang-tae (Soo-hyun), a caretaker who works at a psychiatry ward and Go Moon-young (Ye-ji), an acclaimed children's book author who suffers from antisocial personality disorder as the two broken souls find some solace in each other. The first two episodes have set their encounter beautifully while keeping the mystery alive as to why they behave a certain way.

*SPOILERS ALERT* In Ep 3's promo, we see Moon-young making her presence felt in the OK Psychiatric Hospital where Kang-tae is currently employed, much to the latter's discomfort. Moreover, we also get to see Moon-young being convinced to teach writing to the patients on the persistence of Director O Ji-wang, who Kang-tae was reading articles about in Ep 2, Moon Sang-tae (Jung-se) finally gets his fanboy moment with his favourite author as Moon-young happily takes selfies with him. Besides getting more insight into both their troubled past, we're also looking forward to the growing closeness between Kang-tae and Moon-young.

It may seem that Kang-tae is trying his best to not fall into the spell of Moon-young, while the latter is convinced that she must have him at any cost, which worries the former.

Check out It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 3 Promo below:

We can't wait for the next episode!

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun's It's Okay to Not Be Okay takes No 1 spot in ratings; Backstreet Rookie sees steady growth

What are you looking forward to in the upcoming episodes of It's Okay to Not Be Okay? Let us know your theories in the comments section below.

Credits :tvN Drama

Latest Videos
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows\
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement