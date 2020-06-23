It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 3 Promo: Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji get closer; Oh Jung Se to have a fanboy moment

*SPOILERS ALERT* In the upcoming episode of It's Okay to Not Be Okay, we see Seo Ye-ji's character being welcomed with open arms to OK Psychiatric Hospital where Kim Soo-hyun's character is currently employed, much to the latter's utter discomfort.

One of the most exciting K-dramas which is airing currently has to be It's Okay to Not Be Okay, which stars Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji, Oh Jung-se and Park Kyu-young. For the unversed, the drama looks into the weirdly entertaining love story between Moon Kang-tae (Soo-hyun), a caretaker who works at a psychiatry ward and Go Moon-young (Ye-ji), an acclaimed children's book author who suffers from antisocial personality disorder as the two broken souls find some solace in each other. The first two episodes have set their encounter beautifully while keeping the mystery alive as to why they behave a certain way.

*SPOILERS ALERT* In Ep 3's promo, we see Moon-young making her presence felt in the OK Psychiatric Hospital where Kang-tae is currently employed, much to the latter's discomfort. Moreover, we also get to see Moon-young being convinced to teach writing to the patients on the persistence of Director O Ji-wang, who Kang-tae was reading articles about in Ep 2, Moon Sang-tae (Jung-se) finally gets his fanboy moment with his favourite author as Moon-young happily takes selfies with him. Besides getting more insight into both their troubled past, we're also looking forward to the growing closeness between Kang-tae and Moon-young.

It may seem that Kang-tae is trying his best to not fall into the spell of Moon-young, while the latter is convinced that she must have him at any cost, which worries the former.

Check out It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 3 Promo below:

We can't wait for the next episode!

What are you looking forward to in the upcoming episodes of It's Okay to Not Be Okay? Let us know your theories in the comments section below.

