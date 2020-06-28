It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 3: Seo Ye Ji & shirtless Kim Soo Hyun heat up Twitter; THIS scene has fans crying

Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun's It's Okay To Not Be Okay aired its third episode on Saturday. The new episode was a perfect blend of laughter, drama and thought-provoking scenes.

The night is filled with all kinds of demons and not necessarily the ones creeping underneath the bed. The third episode of It's Okay To Not Be Okay rightly brought one such inner demon to perspective on Saturday. The tvN drama starring Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun has been ignited the discussion of mental health. Directed by Park Shin Woo and written by Jo Yong, It's Okay To Not Be Okay has already explored three concepts: autism, antisocial personality disorder, and manic syndrome.

Before we proceed, mandatory warning: SPOILERS AHEAD:

The second episode ended with Seo Ye Ji walking into the psychiatric center, where Kim Soo Hyun has begun working, to meet him. The center also houses Ye Ji's on-screen father. The episode began with the sizzling chemistry between the two leading characters, with the director giving yet another feast for the eyes in the form of a shirtless Kim Soo Hyun. The duo's chemistry is undeniable. Every time they share the same frame, the sparks are evident.

her face be like, "HE'S MINE." and touches Kang-tae's chest.. omg i love this btch!#ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/p7UgyoDcpq — ً (@kdramathoughts_) June 27, 2020

We appreciate the director's effort for giving us shirtless Kim Soo Hyun in each episode https://t.co/FV5DOzyKdV — Romina (@la_maga_86) June 27, 2020

NO, SHE DID NOT JUST SAY THAT AHHAHASHAHAHAHAH WE LOVE A BOLD AND TRANSPARENT WOMAN #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/0qILMSe9iL — (@dreamdramas) June 28, 2020

Having set the breezy mood with their banter, the writer and director shift gears to change the perspective of the plot to a serious tone. Seo Ye Ji's Ko Moon Young decides to spend the night at her "cursed castle" set in the woods. The episode takes a dramatic turn as she watches the "witch" visit her. Pinned to the bed, Ko Moon Young sees the witch warn her that she will "kill the prince". The haunting scene has been interpreted in different ways by fans. While we felt that the scene depicted a nightmare-inducing an anxiety/panic attack, induced by the memories associated with the house, a few fans also interpreted the scene as sleep paralysis (everyone has a way of interpretation, we request readers to respect it).

In the scene, the "witch" warned the writer that her mental health condition could destroy the possibilities of her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun's Moon Kang Tae. The haunting scene not only left viewers talking about the depiction but they also spoke about the cinematography of the scene. In the scary scene, a witch was seen hanging up the ceiling as Ko Moon Young watched her with fear and tears streaming down her eyes. The fear-ridden helpless author crippled viewers watching to make it an outstanding scene.

for those who did not understand, this isn't actually a nightmare. this is moon young experiencing sleep paralysis. the "I will kill that prince." line meant that she and her mental illness could destroy their relationship. #ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEp3 #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/SDmcIbsxar — miss lucy (@iconicloops) June 27, 2020

hands up for the production team for showing us what a nightmare looks like the editing doesn't disappoint with this drama! #itsokaytonotbeokay#itsokaytonotbeokayep3 pic.twitter.com/wnK5v0rZoE — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) June 27, 2020

I didn't think episode 3 can surpass the first 2 episodes but it definitely did. All i can say is that Its Okay Not To Be Okay is becoming one of my favorite drama of 2020. (This scene was scary and chilling Seo Ye-ji's acting was perfect)#ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/Rb3vFqUvIA — #GetWellSoonTaeyong (@taekoongya) June 28, 2020

But undoubtedly the most moving scene of the episode was when Kwak Dong Yeon's character Kwon Ki Do opens up about his mental health struggle. Playing the son of a member of the National Assembly, Kwon Ki Do helps the director shed light on the concept of maniac syndrome and propels viewers to change their approach to mental health illness. The character's confession over trying to go above and beyond to grasp his father's attention and seek validation broke our heart.

Check out a few reactions here:

kwak dongyeon making us all cry...i felt so bad for him here #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/xku2rjAsFA — (@gonelikewinter) June 27, 2020

had a great laugh with his cameo. but can we talk about this scene? i realized how much impact a family can give we. we become what our parents say so if there's no attention given, we sometimes feel lost at some point, just like him. #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay#ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEp3 pic.twitter.com/KfG55kQt0J — your drama buddy (@drama_stantwt) June 27, 2020

it was so heartbreaking to see this scenes in the midst of all the chaos gangtae has lived such a lonely life with sangtae as his first priority for every decision i rlly wanna hug him and let him know its okay to loose up a bit and enjoy his life too #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/l1NyPyyghF — elfie (@sjelf8924) June 28, 2020

Its always soo good to read positive comments. I love how they show the perspective of the people who are suffering mental illness. Dramas that tackles mental issues should be NORMALIZE and face head on cus really people its #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay we all have some healing to do. pic.twitter.com/pBmUNT1Kku — Chix (@mich_badat) June 28, 2020

#ItsOkayToNotBeOkay lesson : Everyone has their own battle we know nothing about, so lets be kind. Always. pic.twitter.com/lVNyzBqAXz — Peach WinterGarden (@fruitDami) June 28, 2020

This ending scene really hit me hard. As a society, we still don't understand mental illness fully nor are we compassionate to those with mental illnesses. These individuals still deserve the same amount of respect. We still have such a long way to go#ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/i0dBm0zoh0 — Sarah⁷ (@michitaeee) June 28, 2020

Although the concept of mental health is serious, we are loving the way Park Shin Woo is dealing with the treatment. The director is packing in the awareness on the shoulders of much-needed laughs. For example, the scene where Kwon Ki Do flashes Ko Moon Young when they first meet. Ko Moon Young laughs it off by shaming him for flashing and the editor chose to use aptly placed signs to tone down the seriousness of the scene while not stealing away the message in the process.

Speaking of his cameo in the series, Kwak Dong Yeon said he tried hard to not hurt the tone of the series with his portrayal. "I worked hard to not hurt the tone of the drama and to bring out the story of Kwon Ki Do that I wanted to share, and I enjoyed the process. I want to sincerely thank the staff and Kim Soo Hyun for working closely with me," he said, via Soompi.

"The character of Kwon Ki Do requires a very impactful and difficult performance, and we are grateful to Kwak Dong Yeon for being so passionate about his role. We hope viewers will be intrigued by Kwon Ki Do, who hides sadness behind his bright expressions," a production staff added. Tonight's episode sees Moon Sang Tae finally meet his favourite Ko Moon Young while Moon Kang Tae lands in trouble at the care center.

What did you think of the episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

