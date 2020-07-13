It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 8: Kim Soo Hyun's jealousy to Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se's epic fight; Moments we loved

Fans were glued to their screens as It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 8 had some truly delightful sequences that made us smile. Whether it be Kim Soo-hyun showing off his jealous side or even Seo Ye-ji and Oh Jung-se's legendary fight, it was a memorable episode indeed.

One of the most creatively satisfying K-dramas airing currently is It's Okay to Not Be Okay. It's not your typical love story as one would imagine it to be as it also tackles mental health and the after-effects of different syndromes like antisocial personality disorder and autism. While the ratings have been a juggling game and are mostly on the average scale, fans of the show are intrigued every week to see how the storyline unfolds. Moreover, viewers are also keeping track of the blossoming feelings between the lead pair.

In case you are yet to get your hands on the ongoing series, let's give you a bit of a plotline. It's Okay to Not Be Okay is about Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun), a caretaker at OK Psychiatric Hospital who looks after his autistic elder brother, Moon Sang-tae (Oh Jung-se) and Ko Mun-yeong (Seo Ye-ji), a famous children's book author who suffers from antisocial personality disorder. What brings the two complex characters closer is their past with the latter wanting the former to be her safety pin.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Now let's get to It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 8, which continues from where Ep 7 left us. We get to see Mun-yeong finally cut off the leash held by her mother by chopping off her gorgeous long locks which mesmerises Gang-tae as he helps her perfect the short hairdo. Moreover, Sang-tae, who is still a huge fan of the author dismisses her new hairstyle stating that he prefers her long hairdo instead. Moreover, we see growing friction between Sang-tae and Mun-yeong as the former gets jealous over the latter's growing closeness with his younger brother.

What leads to a legendary fight between the duo is when Gang-tae gives Mun-yeong a nightmare doll named Mang-tae to help her sleep soundly at night. However, Mang-tae was initially made by Gang-tae to help his older brother fight the butterflies away. The tug of war between Sang-tae and Mun-yeong leads to an epic pillow fight with an exasperated expression from Gang-tae. "If I give all my stuff to people who need them, what about me?," Sang-tae asks his younger brother and eventually caves in but not before warning Gang-tae that Mun-yeong can have Mang-tae but not his baby bro.

Meanwhile, jealousy seems to be a common emotion between the Moon brothers as we get to see Gang-tae making it obvious about his growing feeling for Mun-yeong. When guest star Choi Daniel makes an appearance posing as Mun-yeong's fan and flirting left, right and center 'in front of his iced coffee,' Gang-tae is extremely infuriated and doesn't just confront Mun-yeong but also hilariously lashes out at Lee Sang-in (Kim Joo-hun), Mun-yeong's publisher for encouraging her to be close to her fans.

An endearing scene that had fans really emotional is when Mun-yeong joins the Moon siblings for a meal at Gang-tae's favourite restaurant from his childhood days. After finishing their spicy meals, we see Gang-tae shielding Sang-tae with his umbrella due to the rain and Mun-yeong joins them by shielding Gang-tae from the rain. Another heartwarming moment comes after Gang-tae is suspended from his job for hitting a patient's ex-husband after the latter slapped Mun-yeong. While one would expect Gang-tae to be more somber due to his suspension, the caretaker instead is elated and fans couldn't stop swooning over Soo-hyun's million-dollar smile which came bursting through in the last few minutes of Ep 8.

For those who are anxiously waiting for their love story to be full-fledged, Ep 8's last sequence sees Gang-tae running towards Mun-yeong with an ecstatic expression and accepting her proposition to take a trip together. We see a drastic change in Gang-tae, as he finally makes a selfish decision for once in his life. And, it's all thanks to Mun-yeong. Ep 9 will see them getting closer than ever and we're super excited to know what's in store for us.

Check out how fans reacted to It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 8 below:

Kang Tae's priority is his brother and Moon Young's priority is Kang Tae....this is a heart warming moment #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay #ItsOkayNotTobeOkay pic.twitter.com/GPTs2HVWlz — (@sooloeyfied) July 12, 2020

LOOK AT HIS REACTION choi daniel thanks to you we are able to see this#ItsOkayToNotBeOkay#ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEp8 pic.twitter.com/nJpSmxnpRf — kdrama fairy (@kdramafairy) July 12, 2020

they look like kids fighting for toys in front of their parents #itsokaytonotbeokay #itsokaytonotbeokayep8 pic.twitter.com/UStmV4ZhSN — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) July 12, 2020

Someone hurt MY and KT lost it!!! And he did it in front of everyone #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay #ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP8 pic.twitter.com/FGgNENyOeF — Chikay (@mich_badat) July 12, 2020

at the end of the day, we're also just like ko mun yeong who loves receiving compliments from the person we like #itsokaytonotbeokay #itsokaytonotbeokayep8 pic.twitter.com/SFS5DHZsen — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) July 12, 2020

as much as i love the trio, i know there will be a huge conflict between mun yeong and sang tae and gang tae will be stuck in between. is he ready to let go of his brother or will he keep staying by his side? #itsokaytonotbeokay #itsokaytonotbeokayep8 pic.twitter.com/N9TpIE5TIS — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) July 12, 2020

Gang-tae looks like a single dad raising two kids #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/q3UXWwSjzD — ً(@kdramathoughts_) July 12, 2020

What did you think of It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 8? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Twitter

