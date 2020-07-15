  1. Home
It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 9: Kim Soo Hyun gives a glimpse of his on screen trip with Seo Ye Ji; See Photos

It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 9 premieres this Saturday. While the promo has already hinted a fun road trip featuring Kim Soo-hyun's Moon Kang-tae and Seo Ye-ji's Ko Moon-young, the actor has shared a few BTS photos.
724 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2020 03:12 pm
It's Okay To Not Be Okay has given us several special moments last weekend. From watching Kim Soo-hyun's Moon Kang-tae get all jealous to Seo Ye-ji's Ko Moon-young and Oh Jung-se's Moon Sang-Tae indulge in a messy pillow fight, and Kang-tae pack a punch, it had all the entertaining moments one could ask for. The 8th episode ended with Kang-tae asking Moon-young to join him on a trip. The children's book author obliged and the trailer revealed that they were off to the coast. 

While the trailer already teased a fun car ride, crossing the breathtaking Wonju Geumosan Mountain Suspension Bridge and much more. Now, Kim Soo-hyun has shared photos from the on-screen getaway, giving us a better look at the view. He shared three photos from the quick escape. One of which featured the lighthouse seen in the recently released promo of the episode. In another click. the actor shared a closeup of his handsome face and contagious smile. Check out the photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 김수현 Kim Soo Hyun 金秀賢 (@soohyun_k216) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 김수현 Kim Soo Hyun 金秀賢 (@soohyun_k216) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 김수현 Kim Soo Hyun 金秀賢 (@soohyun_k216) on

In the episodes premiered over the weekend saw Moon Kang-tae slowly losing his heart to Ko Moon-young. With Choi Daniel’s cameo, his attraction towards the writer became more obvious. We would love to see the romance bloom further in the upcoming episodes. 

Speaking of the cameo, Daniel opened up about featuring on the episode. As reported by Soompi, he said, “It was fun acting alongside the two main actors and the director. I made a lot of memories and had an enjoyable time filming in such a harmonious atmosphere.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :InstagramSoompi

