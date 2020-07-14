It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 9 Promo: Kim Soo Hyun's rebellious side takes the spotlight, courtesy of Seo Ye Ji

*SPOILERS ALERT* At the end of It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 8, Kim Soo-hyun accepts Seo Ye-ji's proposition of running away together on a trip. While Ep 9 will see the pair grow closer, hinting at the much-awaited blossoming romance, Oh Jung-se's possessiveness may further drive them apart instead.

*SPOILERS ALERT* One of the best ways to know that one main lead is falling for the other in a K-drama is when the former shows off their jealous side. In It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 8, we saw Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) getting frustrated beyond belief when a fan (cameo by Choi Daniel) gets handsy with Ko Mun-yeong (Seo Ye-ji) under the pretense of having a fanboy moment with her. He removes his frustration out on Lee Sang-in (Kim Joo-hun), Mun-yeong's publisher, in an extremely hilarious fashion that had viewers laughing out loud.

However, Ep 8 also saw Gang-tae let go of his inhibitions and instead of feeling downtrodden by his suspension from the hospital (for hitting a patient's ex-husband who slapped Mun-yeong), the caretaker accepts the children's book author's proposition of running away on a trip together. In It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 9's promo, we see how the pair start influencing each other as Mun-yeong becomes tamer while Gang-tae gets wilder. Gang-tae revels in the fact that he's doing things he normally wouldn't do, courtesy of Mun-yeong's overpowering presence in his life. This includes walking a dangerous bridge, which he wouldn't have been able to do with his older brother, Moon Sang-tae (Oh Jung-se).

On the other hand, Sang-tae grows more anxious by Gang-tae's absence and shows his possessive nature by asking his baby brother, "Who do you like more? Me or Ms. Ko Mun-yeong?" On the other hand, Mun-yeong states, "I don't want you to spend your entire life taking care of your brother," as she holds onto Gang-tae's hand.

Moreover, the mystery surrounding Mun-yeong's mother will be further decoded in the episode as Gang-tae feels she may have not died but disappeared instead.

Check out It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 9 Promo below:

The next episode needs to come out ASAP!

What are you looking forward to in It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 9? Let us know your theories in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×