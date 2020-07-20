It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 9 Reaction: Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji finally kiss; Former's breakdown rips hearts

*SPOILERS ALERT* It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 9 saw Kim Soo-hyun and Oh Jung-se having a major fallout but not before Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji's love story blossomed to a simple, sweet but meaningful kiss.

It was indeed a roller coaster ride for viewers last weekend as It's Okay to Not Be Okay reached Ep 10, with major ups and downs in the lives of the beloved characters. But, it's Ep 9, in particular, that made fans an emotional mess; from ecstatic to broken hearts! Let's start off with the blossoming love story between Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) and Ko Mun-yeong (Seo Ye-ji), which reached a turning point when the former got suspended and accepted the latter's proposition to run away together on a trip.

While Mun-yeong was elated to see Gang-tae's wild side, the caretaker still had his brother, Moon Sang-tae (Oh Jung-se), at the back of his mind and insisted on a short trip. Mun-yeong was obviously not pleased and threw a drama queen level fit which saw a giggling Gang-tae as he found her theatrics adorable. Moreover, we see Mun-yeong making an honest effort of getting close to Sang-tae, calling him her best friend, which gets a positive reaction out of the latter.

There's a moment on the balcony when Gang-tae quips that he must be out of his mind for getting suspended but Moon-yeong found his actions rather "stunning." While fans have been waiting for the inevitable kiss sequence between the pair, we almost got it, but then a deer's loud roar played spoilsport. We are secretly loving the war between Mun-yeong and the deer.

During their trip, we see Gang-tae's growing feelings for Mun-yeong reach an ultimate high as the two even have a cutesy moment when they click selfies together. Let's face it; we all have a weakness for Soo-hyun's gorgeous smile. While Gang-tae refused to stay overnight, he's forced to comply with Mun-yeong's wishes because he has to look after Joo Jung-tae (Jung Jae-kwang) and Lee Ah-reum (Ji Hye-won), who run away from OK Psychiatric Hospital. More shenanigans ensue as Mun-yeong cuddles with Gang-tae and we get another endearing moment between the two.

Gang-tae is unable to keep his feelings for Mun-yeong at bay and finally decides to give their relationship a try. While he failed to give her the flowers when he was a child, he adorably gifted her the same and proceeded to go in for a sweet, simple but meaningful kiss. It happened really quickly but it was a moment worth cherishing. And, that's when it all went down to hell!

Sang-tae grew anxious when Gang-tae's phone was switched off and went on a rampage when he found out that his little brother had lied to him about going on a solo trip, sans Mun-yeong. Sang-tae proceeds to lash out at Gang-tae for wanting him dead as a kid and almost leaving him to die when he fell into the iced lake. Gang-tae's mental breakdown where he's pleading with everyone to believe him, as Mun-yeong watched with tears in her eyes, was heartbreaking to watch and fans lauded Soo-hyun's gutwrenching act.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 10 saw the aftermath of Ep 9 as Gang-tae went through the process of calming down while completely ignoring his brother. As Mun-yeong tries her best to cheer Gang-tae up, the latter shuts her out completely. The Moon siblings eventually make up but Gang-tae still has Mun-yeong on his mind.

Lee Sang-in (Kim Joo-hun) makes Mun-yeong realise that she misses Gang-tae terribly and the children's book author tries her hardest to get in touch with Gang-tae. On the other hand, Nam Ju-ri (Park Kyu-young) is finally embracing the fact that her one-sided love for Gang-tae will always remain unrequited and is now finding Sang-in's approaching attitude adorable. However, her drunken rant to both Mun-yeong (they used to be best friends as kids!) and Gang-tae were hilarious to witness.

As for the mystery surrounding Mun-yeong's family, Park Ok-ran (Kang Ji-eun) wreaks havoc by targetting Ko Dae-hwan (Lee Eol), Mun-yeong's father by singing the haunting Clementine song. Ok-ran then proceeds to escape the hospital only to show up unannounced at Mun-yeong's castle wishing her happy birthday. Whether Park Ok-ran is actually Do Hui-jae, Mun-yeong's mother and Dae-hwan's wife; we will have to wait for Ep 11 to unravel the truth.

What did you think of It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 9 and 10? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

