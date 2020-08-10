It's Okay To Not Be Okay: Kim Soo Hyun believes the series healed him as finale records series best ratings

It's Okay To Not Be Okay aired its finale episode on Sunday. While the episode recorded the series' best rating yet, Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji and Oh Jung Se described their experience of working on the show.

It was the curtain call for Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji and Oh Jung Se for It's Okay To Not Be Okay premiered its finale episode on Sunday. The South Korean drama watched the trio attempt to detach from their childhood traumas, one episode at a time, while exploring other mental health issues on their way. The finale weekend unveiled the mystery behind the Moon brothers' mother's death while Moon Sang Tae overcome his fear for butterflies once and for all.

The trio also set off to a never-ending road trip which culminated in Moon Sang Tae setting Moon Gang Tae free from his responsibilities. Audiences in South Korea tuned in to watch the trio walk into their happy endings, as a result, It's Okay To Not Be Okay recorded its all-time high ratings. As per Neilson Korea, reported by Soompi, It's Okay To Not Be Okay finale recorded an average nationwide rating of 7.3 percent and a peak of 7.6 percent. It is revealed that the series finale took the top spot in its time slot across the cable channels.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay marked Kim Soo Hyun's first series as the lead since his return from the compulsory military training. Speaking about the series, the actor confessed that while the series intended on bringing a sense of healing among viewers, he feels he has healed in the process. "They told me that the drama would be about healing people, but I think I was the one who was healed the most. I hope the drama was a help to everyone. ‘It’s okay to not be okay!'” he said. Kim Soo Hyun thanked the team who put together the drama. "Thank you for watching ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.’ Everyone, including the director, the screenwriter, the staff, and the cast, worked really hard," he said.

While fans were looking forward to watching Kim Soo Hyun return, fans of the show were smitten by Seo Ye Ji as well. The actress bowled fans over with her portrayal of the confident and fashionable Ko Mun Yeong. Speaking about the character, Seo Ye Ji said that her heart ached every time the series explored her wounds. She was touched every time the children's author was healed with the help of the Moon brothers. "Although Ko Mun Yeong looked flashy and cold on the outside, she was really lonely. My heart ached when her wounds were revealed, and it was also touching to see how she was healed by becoming a family with Moon Kang Tae and Moon Sang Tae. I’m happy to have received a lot of love as Ko Mun Yeong," she said. She thanked the makers and the fans for all the love and support.

It is safe to say that Oh Jung Se was one of the best performers in the series. The actor portrayed the role of an autistic Oppa, struggling to overcome his fear for butterflies. The character's development from the first episode up until the final scene left fans bowing down to the actor and the writers.

Sharing his thoughts on the role, Oh Jung Se admitted the Moon Sang Tae led him to self-reflection. He thanked fans for laughing and crying with him through Sang Tae's journey. "Thanks to Moon Sang Tae, I was able to broaden my perspective of the world. Of all the roles I’ve had, Moon Sang Tae is the purest and most warm-hearted. He made me reflect on myself. I want to express my thanks to the viewers for laughing and crying together with Moon Sang Tae as he matured," he said.

