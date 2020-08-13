It's Okay To Not Be Okay: Kim Soo Hyun did THIS to become friends with co star Kang Ki Doong on the sets

It's Okay To Not Be Okay star Kang Ki Doong reveals Kim Soo Hyun took steps to become friends with former on the sets of the series.

There were fireworks all over the place when Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji took over the screen on It's Okay To Not Be Okay. The lead pair's tension was evident in every episode. However, Kim Soo Hyun had great on-screen chemistry with Oh Jung Se and Kang Ki Doong as well. While Kim Soo Hyun has expressed his thoughts on his chemistry with Oh Jung Se in the past, Kang Ki Doong revealed the Hallyu star took a step to become the former's friend and it reflected on the big screen.

The actor, who played Moon brothers' friend Jo Jae Soo on the series, recalled the Hallyu star approaching him when they began working on the show. He recalled that the duo began interacting like friends but soon enough, they grew closer. Via Koreaboo, Kang Ki Doong told Daum News, "Since we’re friends in the drama, too, the director told us we had to have good chemistry, so we ended up becoming close for real very quickly. Soo Hyun was the one whom I got close to the fastest and the easiest on set. Since we’re the same age, we could relate on a lot of things," he said.

Though they are great friends today, Kang Ki Doong confessed he previously thought their worlds were apart before they met. He was worried about coming in his way of acting. "But Soo Hyun comfortably approached me saying we’re the same age. And because Soo Hyun’s acting was so good, my job was easy. Being friends in real life helped us on set," he added.

And it was evident in the series! The duo's friendship on-screen was depicted with ease and definitely won us over. What did you think of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

