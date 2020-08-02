It's Okay To Not Be Okay: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, others wrap filming sans a party for THIS reason

It's Okay To Not Be Okay has officially wrapped. The Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji starrer's finale date has been revealed.

It's a wrap! While fans discuss the stellar It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 13, which aired on Saturday, the cast and crew of Korean drama wrapped the filming. Photos from the sets revealed that Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Oh Jung Se, and other cast members took a bow as the shot the final scene of the drama this weekend. While photos doing the rounds of social media show the cast putting up happy faces, it has been revealed that the team is not hosting a wrap party.

According to Star News, via Soompi, makers of It's Okay To Not Be Okay decided to forgo the wrap party owing to the ongoing pandemic. A source informed the international news outlet revealed, “Out of consideration for the cast and crew’s safety, we are not planning to hold a wrap party.” There were also concerns that the recent change in weather conditions would have impacted the filming and delay the wrap. However, the team managed to complete the filming as per schedule. It has also been confirmed that the series will be airing its finale episode on August 9.

The news about the wrap comes as It's Okay To Not Be Okay finally revealed the identity behind the butterfly. While we are not delving into spoilers, the identity unveil boasted the ratings. Neilson Korea revealed that the tvN drama recorded 6.15 percent ratings for its 13th episode. The drama revolving around mental health illness awareness is popular among international audiences.

What are your thoughts on It's Okay To Not Be Okay? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Backstreet Rookie and It's Okay To Not Be Okay record impressive ratings; Once Again continues its reign

Share your comment ×