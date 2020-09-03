  1. Home
  2. entertainment

It's Okay To Not Be Okay: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji starrer receives a warning for sexually inappropriate scenes

It's Okay To Not Be Okay was slapped with a warning from Korea Communications Standards Commission recently. The show, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji in the lead was under the scanner for sexually inappropriate scenes.
9356 reads Mumbai
It's Okay To Not Be Okay: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji starrer receives a warning for sexually inappropriate scenesIt's Okay To Not Be Okay: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji starrer receives a warning for sexually inappropriate scenes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A few weeks after It's Okay To Not Be Okay aired its finale episode, the tvN drama received a warning from Korea Communications Standards Commission. The series starring Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji was under the scanner after one of the episodes led to viewers filing complaints about the inappropriate scenes featured in one of its initial episodes. The scene in question features Seo Ye Ji's Ko Mun Yeong touching a shirtless Kim Soo Hyun. The scene left fans debating online. 

Another scene that came under fire featured a male character, battling manic depression and exhibitionism, flashing the female lead. The editors strategically placed an elephant emoji on a character's genitals. According to The Jakarta Post, the broadcast censorship body reviewed the complaints and gave the show a warning last week. As per the review, the subcommittee issued a legal sanction to the series for breaching several regulations. This includes Article 27 on duties of integrity and Article 30 on gender equality.

"Even considering the fact that they were meant to exaggeratedly express a character’s personality, (the scenes in question) show how insensitive the drama’s producers are to gender equality in broadcasting content that may belittle a certain gender and hold the possibility to justify sexual harassment and molestation,” the subcommission said. They added that excessive abusive language used in the episodes has contributed to this decision. 

Do you think the warning was justified? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

It's Okay To Not Be Okay featured 16 episodes and marked the return of Kim Soo Hyun as a lead after his military training. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Backstreet Rookie receives warning from KCSC over provocative and inappropriate scenes

Credits :The Jakarta Post

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement