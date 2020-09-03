It's Okay To Not Be Okay: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji starrer receives a warning for sexually inappropriate scenes

It's Okay To Not Be Okay was slapped with a warning from Korea Communications Standards Commission recently. The show, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji in the lead was under the scanner for sexually inappropriate scenes.

A few weeks after It's Okay To Not Be Okay aired its finale episode, the tvN drama received a warning from Korea Communications Standards Commission. The series starring Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji was under the scanner after one of the episodes led to viewers filing complaints about the inappropriate scenes featured in one of its initial episodes. The scene in question features Seo Ye Ji's Ko Mun Yeong touching a shirtless Kim Soo Hyun. The scene left fans debating online.

Another scene that came under fire featured a male character, battling manic depression and exhibitionism, flashing the female lead. The editors strategically placed an elephant emoji on a character's genitals. According to The Jakarta Post, the broadcast censorship body reviewed the complaints and gave the show a warning last week. As per the review, the subcommittee issued a legal sanction to the series for breaching several regulations. This includes Article 27 on duties of integrity and Article 30 on gender equality.

"Even considering the fact that they were meant to exaggeratedly express a character’s personality, (the scenes in question) show how insensitive the drama’s producers are to gender equality in broadcasting content that may belittle a certain gender and hold the possibility to justify sexual harassment and molestation,” the subcommission said. They added that excessive abusive language used in the episodes has contributed to this decision.

Do you think the warning was justified? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

It's Okay To Not Be Okay featured 16 episodes and marked the return of Kim Soo Hyun as a lead after his military training.

Credits :The Jakarta Post

