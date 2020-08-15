It's Okay to Not Be Okay: Park Kyu Young REVEALS why she was thankful to work with Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji

In a recent interview, Park Kyu-young, who played Nam Ju-ri in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, got candid about her positive working experience with Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji sharing that she was thankful to act alongside them in the 2020 K-drama.

It's been a week since viewers had to bid adieu to It's Okay to Not Be Okay, a series which was very profound, realistic as it spoke candidly about mental health. Starring Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji and Oh Jung-se, the 2020 K-drama found a loyal fanbase who would tune in every weekend to be welcomed to Moon Gang-tae, Ko Mun-yeong and Oh Jung-se's complex lives. Moreover, Park Kyu-young played the sweet, innocent colleague of Gang-tae, who harboured an unrequited crush for him. In the latter half of the season, fans really fell in love with her character.

In a recent interview with Xportsnews, via Soompi, Kyu-young spoke candidly about her positive work experience with Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji. On working with the My Love from the Star star, the 27-year-old actress revealed, "His energy is really great. I’ve seen his dramas from even before I debuted, and I was worried and nervous about how our teamwork would be. I asked him about a lot of things I was curious about, and he made working together very comfortable, so I’m thankful."

Fans also grew found of the eventual reconciliation between Ju-ri and Mun-yeong, who used to be best friends as kids. On working with the Lawless Lawyer star, Kyu-young shared, "I saw her for the first time during the script reading. She initiated conversation with me a lot, and whenever we were rehearsing or going over lines, she always asked my opinion. We were able to work together really well."

