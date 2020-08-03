  • facebook
It's Okay to Not Be Okay sees ratings boost ahead of final week; Once Again breaks its own ratings record

Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-jin's It's Okay to Not Be Okay saw an impressive ratings boost as only two episodes are left for the series to conclude. On the other hand, Lee Min-jung and Lee Sang-yeob's Once Again beat its own ratings record.
For the past few months, K-drama enthusiasts have had their plate full with series that tackled different genres. Whether it be a psychological drama like It's Okay to Not Be Okay, a romantic comedy like Backstreet Rookie, a thriller like Train or even a family drama like Once Again, viewers had diverse options to choose from. As the Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji series comes to its conclusion next week with just two episodes remaining, the drama was treated with a boost in ratings.

According to Nielsen Korea, via Soompi, the tvN drama scored an average nationwide rating of 5.9 percent and a peak of 6.3 percent for Ep 14. In comparison, It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 13 had scored an average nationwide rating of 5.7 percent and a peak of 6.2 percent. *SPOILERS ALERT* The shocking twist about the head nurse being Mun-yeong's mother definitely shocked viewers to the core and amped up the excitement for the final two episodes.

What did you think of It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 13 and 14? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

On the other hand, we have Lee Min-jung and Lee Sang-yeob's Once Again which managed to smash its own personal ratings record. The KBS2 drama scored average nationwide ratings of 32.1 percent and 35.6 percent for its two parts.

Meanwhile, Yoon Shi-yoon, Kyung Soo-jin and Shin So-yul's Train scored an average nationwide rating of 1.3 percent for Ep 7.

