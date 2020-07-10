It's Okay To Not Be Okay: Seo Ye Ji's jaw dropping wardrobe choices hold a SECRET meaning about her character

Apart from her brilliant performance, Seo Ye Ji has caught everyone's attention with her style statements on It's Okay To Not Be Okay. The tvN drama series' fashion director reveals insights into her fashion choices.

Would you care to disagree that Seo Ye Ji looks like the bawse woman opposite Kim Soo Hyun in It's Okay To Not Be Okay? It has been just six episodes but the actress has already given us wardrobe goals with her character Ko Mun Yeong. Fans would notice that the on-screen children's book author sports some bold outfits with the colours of her outfits ranging from the flashiest of colours to the darkest of shades. While the outfit represents her unpredictable personality, the show's stylist revealed there is a message embedded in the character's fashion choices.

As reported by SE Daily, It's Okay To Not Be Okay costume director Jo Sang Gyeong has chosen flashy, and eccentric outfits to portray Ko Mun Yeong's defence mechanism. The "gothic" tone of her outfits are in line with the dark literature she writes on the show. Ko Mun Yeong’s jaw-dropping fashion choices are “supposed to contradict her utmost vulnerability inside.”

On the other hand, as translated by Koreaboo, Kim Soo Hyun's character Moon Gang Tae resorts to basic ensembles to convey the sense of lack of self-care since he has spent all his life taking care of his hyung. "His default look is a stretched-out tee with an old pair of corduroy pants. It’s bland and basic… I even had his costumes washed and slightly weathered so it gets that worn-out feel too," Jo Sang Gyeong said.

However, she revealed that the onscreen couple's fashion choices will witness a change as the series proceeds and their love blooms. "Moon Gang Tae will start to wear more colors, while Ko Mun Yeong will start to wear more casual and comfortable outfits. The changes in their looks will come as they start to grow closer," she said.

