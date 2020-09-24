It's Okay To Not Be Okay star Oh Jung Se on difficult times in career: Didn’t have a project for three years

Oh Jung Se has been recognised for his brilliant performances in his recent project, including It's Okay To Not Be Okay. However, the actor recalls there was a time when he did not have a single project in hand.

Oh Jung Se delivered an outstanding performance in It's Okay To Not Be Okay. The actor played Kim Soo Hyun's older brother, with an Autism Spectrum Disorder. The moving performance left fans weeping. In addition to It's Okay To Not Be Okay, Oh Jung Se made the waves with his performances in the movie Extreme Job, When the Camellia Blooms, Stove League and The Good Detective. While the actor climbs the ladder of success, the humble actor hasn't forgotten the days of his struggle.

In an interview with Allure, Oh Jung Se was thankful for the numerous roles, big or small, he was roped in for there was a time when he did not have a job for three years. As translated by Soompi, the actor confessed he did not have a project for three years and he was "struggling to survive." However, despite the struggle, he had a lot of fun during the time. He also said he has done projects that left him upset and disappointed. There were dramas that earned him no ratings. "But these days, every project I do has been receiving a lot of love. I’m grateful, and I’m really enjoying it," he said.

Now as the success kisses his feet, Oh Jung Se attributes the achievements to his luck. "This isn’t because I did a good job or anything. I think actor Oh Jung Se is just enjoying some good luck right now. At some point, this luck will probably fade too. But I’d still like to be an actor who doesn’t let that get him down," the modest actor said.

Credits :AllureSoompi

