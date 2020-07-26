It's Okay To Not Be Okay star Oh Jung Se goes to amusement park with a SPECIAL fan & we're an emotional mess
It's Okay To Not Be Okay is undoubtedly one of the warmest series this year. The tvN drama, starring Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji and Oh Jung Se in the lead, has attempted to shed light on the various types of mental health illnesses while weaving a love story around them. While fans are loving the trio's chemistry, a particular fan related to Moon Sang Tae's pain in the initial few episodes and his sister ended up reaching out to the actor.
Via Koreaboo, it all began when South Korean cellist Bae Boum Jun, diagnosed with intellectual disability, watched the episode wherein Sang Tae was in the spotlight at Ko Moon Young's fan event in the first few episodes. The musician felt the character's pain and expressed his wish to help Sang Tae feel better. As a result, she ended up contacting the actor and Jung Se obliged to meet the fan.
"When my brother saw the scene in which Sang Tae cries and screams at Ko Moon Young’s fan meeting event, he related deeply with Sang Tae and said that he needs to protect Sang Tae and make Sang Tae feel better. Since then, my brother has been begging me to take him to see Sang Tae. He would list all the things he wants to do with Sang Tae — like going to Lotte World, riding a camping car, and more. I eventually gave in and tried reaching out to the actor Oh Jung Se. To my surprise, Oh Jung Se replied and said he would meet my brother!" Boum Jun's sister wrote on Instagram.
If that wasn't a gesture sweet enough, Jung Se met him dressed as Sang Tae and spent the day at Seoul's popular amusement park Lotte World. They cellist shared a photo of his day out with the actor. "The whole time Oh Jung Se was with my brother, I was touched. Oh Jung Se was Moon Sang Tae the whole time he was with my brother. He paid attention to the smallest detail and focused on my brother’s needs. He talked and walked like Moon Sang Tae to make sure my brother would believe it. And it seemed like he looked into my brother before coming to see him — although I can only imagine how he busy he must be these days. He was so considerate and it made me speechless," she added.
"As soon as my brother met Sang Tae, the two of them went on all the amusement rides. Every moment, he was a friend to my brother. He kept talking and listening to my brother," she added. Apart from spending time with him, Jung Se also gifted him the huge green dinosaur seen on the show. "We’ll meet again! The dinosaur’s name? It’s Good Dino. Good Dino. Good Dino! #MoonSangTae #Gift #BaeBoumJun #OhJungSe #Love #Dinosaur #Doll #GoodDino #LetsMeetAgain," Boum Jun shared on Instagram.
Check out both the posts below:
오정세님 감사합니다 드라마를 즐겨보지 않는 나는 상태에 폭 빠져버려 5년만에 먼지싸인 TV를 꺼내 드라마를 챙겨보게 되었다. 그러다 드라마 장면 중 상태가 고문영 작가의 팬싸인회에 갔다가 소리지르며 울부짖는 모습이 나왔을때 오빠는 상태와 함께 슬퍼하며 내가 달래주고 지켜줘야한다고 했다. 그 장면 이후로 오빠는 상태형을 만나고 싶다고 계속해서 말했다. 상태형이랑 롯데월드, 대우버스캠핑카, 등등 하고 싶은것을 내앞에서 항상 노래하듯이 줄줄 말했다. 오빠의 엄청난 재촉에 이런이야기를 전달하게 되었고 상태형(배우 오정세님)이 오빠를 만나주겠다고 하셨다!! 오정세님과 오빠가 함께 있을때 나는 순간순간마다 계속해서 감동받았고 놀랬다. 문상태의 모습으로 온전히 오빠에 집중을 해주시는 오정세님의 섬세함, 옷도 말투도 걸음걸이도 행동도 오빠를 위해 상태 그대로의 모습으로 대해주신것에 감동받았다. 그리고 바쁜 스케줄 속에서 오빠를 만나기 전 얼마나 많은 연구와 고민을 하시며 노력하셨는지 느껴졌다. 롯데월드에서 오빠는 상태형을 만나자마자 열기구, 모노레일, 환타지 드림기차, 정글보트, 범버카를 탔다. 순간순간마다 오빠의 눈높이에 맞춰 친구가 되어주시고 계속해서 오빠와 함께 이야기하며 온전히 집중해주셨다. 배우 오정세님께 너무도 감사했다. 그 감사함의 의미는 물론 장애인에 대한 이해와 연구의 노력 그리고 오빠를 위해 많이 노력해주신것도 있지만 세상에 이런사람이 존재한다는 것에 감사했다. 상태 팬이였던 나는 이제 상태가 아닌 오정세 배우님의 팬이 되버렸다. #오정세님 정말 감사합니다 마지막 공룡은 상태형이 오빠에게 주는 선물 오빠가 공룡이름이 굿다이노 라고한다 #사이코지만괜찮아 #문상태 #문상태공룡인형 #오정세 #오정세배우님 #배범준 @boumjun_bae
