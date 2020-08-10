It's Okay to Not Be Okay: Troublemaker Trio's road trip to The KISS; 5 Moments from Kim Soo Hyun's show finale

*SPOILERS ALERT* Whether it The Troublemaker Trio finally embarking on their long-awaited road trip to Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji's passionate kiss with the morning after, It's Okay to Be Not Okay had a fruitful conclusion that left viewers satisfied.

It's hard to digest that It's Okay to Not Be Okay reached its conclusion with Ep 16 coming out yesterday. As expected, the series finale left us both crying and laughing while providing a sense of catharsis, not just to the characters but to the viewers as well who have become invested in The Troublemaker Trio. Along with the complex storyline which had important life lessons on mental health, it was the terrific cast that made this 2020 K-drama an extremely rewarding watch.

Kim Soo-hyun as Moon Gang-tae, Seo Ye-ji as Ko Mun-yeong and Oh Jung-se as Moon Sang-tae wormed their way into our hearts with their eccentric yet endearing personalities. For the past few weeks, we went on a roller-coaster ride of emotions that had us reaching for the tissue box but also laughing to our heart's content. *SPOILERS ALERT* We finally get to see the trio become the family they'd been craving for their entire life while going through major character developments for the better.

Let's take a look at the five best moments from It's Okay to Not Be Okay Ep 16 that left fans overwhelmed:

Moon Gang-tae and Ko Mun-yeong's epic kiss

This couple showed us that love does not magically heal all our scars and trauma but insted showed us that loving and being loved is enough for us to keep going no matter what and be better for yourself and your loved ones. My beautiful couple,Daldal#ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP16 pic.twitter.com/RCrzhx9xVM — Chikay (@mich_badat) August 9, 2020

In what was a passionate kiss that had Gang-tae and Mun-yeong shippers screaming with joy (except for the villainous deer's interruption!), it was the morning after that had fans feeling uwu, especially when Mun-yeong recounts the night to a confused Sang-tae, leaving Gang-tae flustered. Moreover, their road trip kiss and love confessions were also too cute to handle.

The Troublemaker Trio's road trip montage

i still can’t stop thinking about #itsokaytonotbeokayep16 my mind is having #itsokaytonotbeokay flashbacks starting from ep 1 and i don’t know what to do i hate how invested i am to best drama iotnbo pic.twitter.com/E324UwaCNJ — its okay to not be okay best drama (@iconickdramas) August 9, 2020

As Director Oh (Kim Chang-wan) rightfully termed them; The Troublemaker Trio finally found time to be their jovial selves during a fun road trip on the camping van gifted by the retiring director. To see them so elated while finally freeing themselves of their past demons and living as a family they always craved for, was such a wonderful way to give the trio a much needed happy ending. And the matching tees was a nice touch! Moreover, who doesn't love a drunk Gang-tae?!

Moon Gang-tae and Ko Mun-yeong's bickering at Finding The Real Face's book reading session

i swear i'll really miss mun yeong and sang tae's bickering #itsokaytonotbeokay#itsokaytonotbeokayep16#itsokaytonotbeokayfinale pic.twitter.com/3k9tyoD5Pd — its okay to not be okay best drama (@iconickdramas) August 9, 2020

At the book reading session of Finding The Real Face, we see the trio playing their own characters and while it starts off on a good note, Sang-tae and Mun-yeong get into another legendary bickering session which ends in chaos and a very angry Gang-tae. However, the besties quickly make up showing us how similar they are in characteristics. A nice touch was Sang-tae gifting a free copy of the book to his fake real mom Kang Soon-deok (Kim Mi-kyung) which led to a heartwarming embrace between Gang-tae and Nam-juri's (Park Kyu-young) beloved mother. Side Note: Our other favourite couples from the series - Lee Sang-in (Kim Joo-hun) & Nam Ju-ri and Joo Jeong-tae (Jung Jae-kwang) and Lee Ah-reum (Ji Hye-won) - also got their happy endings. Bringing back the old patients to let them know how they've impacted the storyline of Finding The Real Face made the book even more empowering.

Moon Gang-tae belongs to Moon Gang-tae

"Self-love matters and should be a key part of your daily life." #ItsOkayNotTobeOkay #ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP16 pic.twitter.com/oygboLFQW9 — 吉 (@samjangg_) August 9, 2020

In a moment of catharsis, we adored Gang-tae seeing his happy face sketch, drawn by Sang-tae. When Mun-yeong asks him who he likes more between herself and Sang-tae, Gang-tae proudly says, "The person I like the most is myself." Moreover, when Sang-tae makes the monumental decision to end his road trip with Gang-tae and Mun-yeong to head back and get working with a new author, leaving Gang-tae stunned, the elder brother hits it out of the park with his dialogue: "Moon Gang-tae belongs to Moon Gang-tae. Moon Sang-tae belongs to Moon Sang-tae." The maturity seen between the brothers, who only had each other to rely on for so many decades was a testament of how strong their sibling bond really is. As Sang-tae says his goodbyes, comes the narration, "They began a new journey to find their stolen faces."

Moon Sang-tae proudly showing his late mother his first work as an illustrator

Oh Jung Se deserve an award for this! This whole drama he nail it #ItsOkayNotTobeOkay#ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP16 pic.twitter.com/3uN92c0WH7 — zetiamiza (@zetttttttttt_) August 9, 2020

In what was a tear-jerking moment, Sang-tae, on receiving the first copy of Finding The Real Face runs to the tree Gang-tae planted at OK Psychiatric Hospital for his late mother. Joining him were Gang-tae and Mun-yeong as Sang-tae, with tears in his eyes, proudly showed his first successful work project as an illustrator to his mom. "My eyes are welling up with tears even though I'm so happy, my brother and sister. Mom, don't the illustrations look so good? 'Illustrations by Moon Sang-tae' I'm a professional illustrator now. 'Moon Sang-tae,' Mom. I did a great job, Mom!" Sang-tae confesses as Gang-tae rushes to hug his hyung and tells him he did a great job.

Leave it to It's Okay to Not Be Okay to leave us with a parting words of wisdom: "What the Shadow Witch had stolen from them was not their true faces but their courage to find happiness."

Thank you for the much-needed life lessons, Team It's Okay to Not Be Okay!

ALSO READ: It's Okay To Not Be Okay: Kim Soo Hyun believes the series healed him as finale records series best ratings

What was your favourite moment from It's Okay to Not Be Okay? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×