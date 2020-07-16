It's Okay to Not Be Okay's 2nd half to have MAJOR twist; Reveals truth behind Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji's trauma

Whether it be finding out the significance of butterflies in Moon Gang-tae and Moon Sang-tae's traumatic past or even the reason behind the mysterious disappearance of Ko Mun-yeong's mother, the 2nd half of It's Okay to Not Be Okay is going to extremely intriguing for viewers.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay has successfully completed eight episodes and fans can't get enough of the Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji drama. Whether it be the layered storyline or the complex characters, the tvN series has viewers hooked to every episode as new mysteries made its way and the intrigue factor heightened every week. Speaking of the mysteries, the 2nd half of It's Okay to Not Be Okay will deal with uncovering the secrets behind Moon Gang-tae (Soo-hyun), Ko Mun-yeong (Ye-ji) and Moon Sang-tae's (Oh Jung-se) traumatic pasts.

*SPOILERS ALERT* "If until now we’ve shown that Moon Kang-tae, Go Mun-yeong, and Moon Sang-tae are characters who are lacking and wounded, a surprising twist will unfold starting from the second half that reveals the truth behind their traumas. Please watch on with interest in the relationship between the three people who are intertwined by fate," the production team of It's Okay to Not Be Okay teased about the upcoming episodes, via Soompi. One of the key secrets that fans want to decipher is the significance of butterflies in the Moon siblings' lives and why they had to keep moving before those butterflies approached them again.

Moreover, there's also the mystery surrounding Mun-yeong's mother's disappearance and specifically, the basement of Mun-yeong's haunted childhood castle where she and the Moon siblings currently reside. The basement also took over Mun-yeong's recent nightmare as she had even warned Sang-tae from entering the area, where there are apparent bloodstains. Whether Mun-yeong's mother has died or is hiding somewhere is something we have to look forward to in the coming episodes.

Let's not forget the Clementine song which led to Mun-yeong's father Ko Dae-hwan (Lee Eol) having a seizure as he heard someone humming its tune. While we know that the song was sung as a lullaby to Mun-yeong by her mother, Dae-hwan wondered in a past councelling session if his wife knew the true meaning behind the song. "She definitely died, but that woman is here," he revealed. It will be interesting to find out just what Clementine means in correlation to Mun-yeong's past.

How do you think the upcoming episodes of It's Okay to Not Be Okay will pan out? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Soompi

