It's Okay to Not Be Okay's Park Kyu Young to star alongside Ji Sung & GOT7's Jinyoung in Devil Judge?

Park Kyu-young, who fans loved in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, is currently in talks to star in her next K-drama which could be Devil Judge alongside Ji Sung and GOT7's Jinyoung. Read below for more details.

Park Kyu-young, who we have seen in popular K-dramas like Fight for My Way and Romance Is a Bonus Book, gave an extremely heartwarming performance as Nam Ju-ri in the 2020 drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay. Now for some good news, it looks like we won't have to wait very long for the actress' next project as Sports Chosun via Soompi recently reported that Kyu-young may star in the upcoming tvN drama Devil Judge as the female lead.

And, that's not all! Joining her could be Kill Me, Heal Me star Ji Sung and GOT7 member Jinyoung. A source from Kyu-young's agency Saram Entertainment shared with Sports Chosun, "Park Kyu-young has received the offer to star in the new drama Devil Judge, and she is positively reviewing the offer." Even Ji Sung and Jinyoung are currently in talks with a confirmation yet to come. In case you were wondering what Devil Judge is about, the storyline centers on a head judge who turns the court into a reality show with the purpose to punish evil. When another judge gets added to the mix, the hunt is on for the head judge's true identity.

If Kyu-young agrees to be a part of Devil Judge, she will be playing Yoon Soo-hyun who is madly in love with Kim Ga-on (Jinyoung). Soo-hyun has confessed her love for Ga-on five times since preschool and is a charismatic, unyielding woman who doesn't know how yo give up. While she graduates from the police academy and becomes an ace detective of the investigation team, her beauty is admired by everyone except Ga-on. Still, Soo-hyun will put everything on the line to protect Ga-on as she's his most loyal friend.

While Choi Jung-kyu of Children of Nobody fame will be helming Devil Judge, judge Moon Yoo-seok of Miss Hammurabi fame will be penning the script.

Are you excited to see Park Kyu-young, Ji Sung and Jinyoung in Devil Judge? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Devil Judge is slated to premiere in the first half of 2021.

