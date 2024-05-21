'It's On Us To Do It': Zoe Saldana Shares Her Thoughts On Gender Equality Battle In Hollywood

At the Cannes Film Festival, Zoe Saldaña stated the need for women to continue breaking the glass ceiling in the industry. Speaking as part of Kering's Women in Motion program, the Avatar star discussed the importance of female representation in high-level positions as per Variety.

“We need more female CEOs. We need more women sitting on boards. Because those are the gatekeepers,” Saldaña explained. She said that it's important for women to not only achieve these positions but also assist others in doing the same. “Once those women are there, don’t just be happy and feel so lucky that you’re the only woman sitting at the table. Get three men to get up.”

Journey to success and continued growth

Saldaña discussed her career path, stating her breakthrough role in James Cameron's Avatar. “I’m like a little girl from Queens, New York. To be able to be in a James Cameron movie, and for that to catapult me into a full-blown career,” she recalled.

This role opened many doors for her, resulting in successful franchises. She did, however, acknowledge the difficulties of balancing professional development and personal artistic goals. "It's not that I don't appreciate it. It's just that I still want to grow as an artist."

Overcoming personal challenges

The actress also spoke about her struggles with anxiety and self-sabotage in her career. “I’m never satisfied. I’m really really hard on myself,” she admits. Saldaña stated the value of having trustworthy individuals who provide honest feedback. “You’re gonna tell me the truth. I’m a big girl. I’m wearing my big girl pants. So you can just like give it to me because I will take it.”

Rick Yorn, Saldaña's manager, was instrumental in her decision-making process for Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness. Saldaña was initially hesitant, but recalled Yorn's firm encouragement, "You're doing it?" Despite her reservations, she recognized the value of pursuing high-quality content. She recognized the challenge ahead, particularly given her dyslexia and Spanish as her first language, but she eventually realized the importance of stepping outside of her comfort zone.

Celebrating Emilia Pérez

Saldaña is in Cannes to promote the Spanish-language musical Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacques Audiard. The film premiered to rave reviews and a nine-minute standing ovation. Saldaña stars Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón in a film about a drug cartel leader seeking gender-affirming surgery.

