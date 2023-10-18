‘It's one of those…’: Kourtney Kardashian opens up about ultrasound that saved Travis Barker and her baby; DEETS inside

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest of the Kardashian and Jenner clans. The reality TV star has finally found her soulmate after many years of depressing relationships and hardships. But a few years ago, she found her life partner, who came in and swept her off the ground. In 2021, the reality TV star found her one true love in Travis Barker. After a dream-like wedding in Italy, the two are expecting their first child together. Since her pregnancy, she has faced a few complications, and now, in a recent interview with Vogue, Kourtney Kardashian shared how an ultrasound saved her and her baby.

Kourtney Kardashian reveals an ultrasound saved her and her baby’s lives

Kourtney Kardashian recalls the scan that prompted her to have emergency surgery and saved her baby boy's life. In an interview with Vogue on October 17, she shared details of her surgery.

The Kardashians star said, "That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past. It was terrifying. I had no idea that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant. I've always been fortunate enough to be able to do more than what insurance allows, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."

Kardashian announced the urgent fetal surgery on Instagram in September. Travis Barker, her husband, had unexpectedly departed his European Blink-182 tour the week before due to an urgent family matter.

Kardashian stated that her surgery last month had finally made her let go of the fear and made everyone else’s worry go away. The Lemme founder then said, “I'm ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we're meant to have."

Kortney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child, and she decided to announce the news publicly at her husband's gig! On June 18, Travis Barker, the drummer for the punk group Blink-182, was onstage in Los Angeles when Kourtney astonished him.

Kourtney had a placard that said, "Travis, I'm pregnant." After seeing a poster on stage, Travis Barker dashed into the crowd to greet his wife. Kourtney subsequently shared footage of herself carrying the poster on Instagram.

