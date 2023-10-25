‘It’s only day 1’: Britney Spears expresses gratitude to fans for making memoir ‘highest selling’ book; Details inside

Britney Spears is a pop icon and has some of the most dance-worthy songs on her belt. From her very split from her ex-husband Sam Asghari to now her memoir The Woman in Me, the Toxic singer has been in the headlines for one or another reason. Speaking of her memoir, in only one day of its release, it has become the biggest-selling book. In a recent post on Instagram, Britney Spears expressed her gratitude to her fans for making her book number one.

Britney Spears expresses her gratitude to her fans

Britney Spears' long-awaited memoir, The Woman in Me, is finally available, and the pop queen believes it is doing extremely well. Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 24), the same day Woman in Me was released, to talk about the book's success and thank her fans for their support. She wrote beside a photo of the book's cover and the phrase, "My story. On my own terms, At long last."

Spears claims that her book is already the highest-selling celebrity memoir in history on its first day on the market. The Toxic singer wrote, “It’s happening! My book is the highest-selling celebrity memoir in history, and it’s only day 1! Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive! I love you all!"

Spears opened up about her intention to publish a memoir in a separate Instagram post days before the book's release, insisting she didn't do it to insult anyone. The pop artist went on to claim that most of what she speaks about in the book occurred 20 years ago.

Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me

Britney Spears' book The Woman in Me is her first book. It was published on October 24, 2023, by Gallery Books, a Simon & Schuster branch. The title is a play on a line from her 2001 song I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman, in which she sings, "I'm just trying to find the woman in me."

The Woman in Me follows Spears' rise to fame, the public struggles she encountered, and her efforts to break free from a long-standing conservatorship that formerly dominated her life. The autobiography came out in audiobook format at the same time as the other editions. Spears announced that she would not entirely narrate the audiobook owing to its heartbreaking and emotional material, instead asking actress Michelle Williams to record the majority of the audiobook, with Spears participating by reading the introduction.

