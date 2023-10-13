‘It's only you…’: When Dwayne Johnson had an impactful message for people struggling with ‘depression’

Dwayne Johnson, widely recognized as The Rock in the world of professional wrestling and as a major Hollywood icon, enjoys a massive global fan base. His global fan base adores not only his muscular physique and acting skills but also his sense of humor. Dwayne has made numerous public appearances where he consistently emphasizes the significance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, a balanced diet, and discipline to achieve professional success while managing one's personal life effectively.

Despite frequently entertaining his audience with humor, he has also delivered a powerful message to those grappling with depression at one point in his life. Here's everything you need to know about Dwayne Johnson’s valuable views.

Here’s what Dwayne Johnson said about depression

In 2015, Dwayne made an appearance on Oprah Winfrey's "Master Class" series , where he discussed his experiences with depression and offered valuable advice to those dealing with it. Dwayne emphasized, "With depression, one of the most important realizations is that you are not alone." He went on to express that people facing depression often feel isolated, thinking they are the only ones going through it, but this isn't the case.

Sometimes, you feel like you're in a bubble of loneliness." Dwayne also became emotional as he shared a heartfelt message, saying, "I wish I had someone back then who could have reassured me, saying, 'Hey, it's going to be alright. You'll be okay.' So, I wish I had known that."

Dwayne Johnson’s suggestion on depression

Dwayne also offered insightful advice, emphasizing the importance of maintaining faith and believing that beyond your hardships lies something positive. His remarks revealed that Dwayne has also experienced depression, which is why he consistently emphasizes positivity in the workplace and frequently brings laughter to those around him.

Many celebrities have also commended Dwayne for his positive outlook and his skill in maintaining an ideal balance between his personal and professional life. Dwayne has made numerous appearances in various shows and interviews, where he openly addresses topics related to mental health and encourages the younger audience to prioritize a healthy lifestyle.

