'It's Over': Rob Schneider Claims Cancel Culture No Longer Exists After Getting Booed For Anti-Vaxxer Jokes At Hospital Fundraiser

Rob Schneider seems to be under the notion that cancel culture is no more, despite the backlash he received at his most recent show. He shared his views while he was out with friends drinking and strolling. When news outlets asked about his thoughts on cancel culture, he said, “It’s over.”

For the unversed, Schneider performed a comedy set on June 1 in Canada for a hospital fundraiser gone awry. His jokes were viewed as “transphobic, misogynistic, and anti-vax,” causing numerous people to disapprove of them. He was booed and immediately removed from the stage in the middle of his set at the Canadian fundraiser.

Rob Schneider is not fazed about him getting canceled over offensive jokes

After the controversial stand-up comedy set by Schneider, the Hospitals of Regina Foundation, which sponsored it issued a statement condemning his statements publicly. They recognized free speech but made it clear that what Schneider performed did not meet their standards because they believe in ethics more than anything else.

As per Page Six, he was recently caught on camera saying cancel culture, "It's over" when the New York Post asked him about what he thinks of the backlash he's been facing for his most recent controversial jokes. However, the heat he got is very much real and persistent.

An attendee at the fundraiser named Tynan Allan described the awkward atmosphere when talking to CBC stating, that many guests looked unhappy and whispered among themselves or otherwise seemed confused and displeased.

Allan pointed out that during some parts of Schneider's performance, there was “not a laugh” from any single person in the audience thus indicating their discomfort and how inappropriate what was said was to the occasion.

Unbothered controversial comedian Rob Schneider hints at return to comedy sequels with Adam Sandler

Schneider remains hopeful about his future career in show business notwithstanding all the chatter surrounding his performance, particularly regarding potential collaborations with Adam Sandler who he has been friends with for quite a long time several years ago.

He also teased about roles he could take in follow-up films such as Happy Gilmore 2 and said that he would love to do another Grown Ups film. For instance, when the media outlet asked him about the probability of a third movie in the franchise Grown Ups, Schneider eagerly responded, "There better be," showing his enthusiasm for taking part in it.

Schneider’s statement that cancel culture is "over" seems at odds with how his recent performance was received, suggesting some disjunction between his viewpoint and that of the public. Nonetheless, his unshakeable self-assuredness along with ongoing collaborations with Sandler and others indicate that Schneider is set on pursuing a career in comedy and movies regardless of any controversies that may arise.

