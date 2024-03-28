‘It’s Percolating’: The View Host Whoopi Goldberg Shares Inside Details On Sister Act 3

Whoopi Goldberg is renowned for her versatile acting career, notably her role as Deloris Van Cartier in the beloved comedy film Sister Act. Portraying a lounge singer forced into witness protection, Goldberg's performance elevated the film to cult status. Her comedic timing and charismatic presence breathed life into the character, captivating audiences worldwide. Now, Goldberg has exciting news for fans, confirming that Sister Act 3 is still in development, promising another dose of musical hilarity and soulful performances.

Whoopi Goldberg reveals Sister Act 3 is in works

At the Garden of Laughs event at Madison Square Garden, People caught up with Whoopi Goldberg who provided an update on the progress of Sister Act 3. The comedian expressed optimism, stating that, “It’s still on the way! It’s percolating.”

Goldberg humorously remarked, “They have not said, ‘We’re over you and this movie.’” She further revealed that the team is currently in the script-writing phase, adding, “We’re still in the process of writing the script.”

When questioned about her involvement in the script-writing process, Whoopi Goldberg said, "Yes and no."

She continued, “It’s hard to do everything. And I like to think that I can, but I’ve come to the understanding that I can’t do as much stuff simultaneously, as I’d like to.”

What role does Whoopi Goldberg played in Sister Act?

Released in 1992, Sister Act showcases Goldberg as Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer forced into witness protection after witnessing a murder by her gangster lover. Taking refuge in an unexpected place, she assumes the identity of Sister Mary Clarence in a California convent. The film garnered two Golden Globe nominations and features an ensemble cast including Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Jenifer Lewis, Harvey Keitel, and the late Mary Wickes.

Following its success, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit hit theaters in 1993, with Goldberg reprising her role alongside new cast members Lauryn Hill, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Alanna Ubach.

Nearly three decades later, in December 2020, Sister Act 3 was confirmed, with Tyler Perry joining the project.

Perry told Entertainment Tonight in February, "I'm a little annoyed with how long this has taken me. It's taking so long — like, I've done four movies since we started talking about this.” He and Goldberg are the producers of Sister Act 3 alongside Vault Disney Studios.

Perry further added, “When I'm outside producing with… you know, Disney's a huge, wonderful company, but I really want to get this movie and Whoopi really wants to get this movie.” Following the announcement of the third installment, Goldberg, known for her role in The Color Purple, has reached out to past cast members, urging them to reprise their roles in Sister Act 3.

She said during a January 2023 appearance on the UK’s Loose Women talk show, “I want to let Maggie Smith know that I'm holding the part of Mother Superior for you, because I just can't do it with anybody but you.”

