'It's Pretty Alarming': Pierce Morgan Weighs In On Kate Middleton Edited Photo Controversy, Claims Prince William 'Is Covering Something'

Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo stirred controversy due to suspicions of editing, prompting Instagram warnings and media scrutiny. Amidst the backlash, Middleton issued an apology, admitting to alterations. However, Kensington Palace declined to release the original image. The saga escalated when Piers Morgan accused Prince William of "trying to cover something up," adding fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding the authenticity of the photo and the royal family's transparency.

On Wednesday night, Morgan disclosed that he had been informed of some concerning information regarding the Royal Family, cautioning that he couldn't verify its accuracy. He expressed “it's pretty alarming what is happening", implying that if true, it signifies a significant issue. Shockingly, Morgan also conceded to a statement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's camp regarding the ongoing drama, marking a departure from his usual criticism of the couple.

The global buzz surrounding the whereabouts of 42-year-old Kate Middleton remains unabated, sparked by Kensington Palace's admission that a Mother's Day snapshot shared on the couple's social media had been altered. Despite significant media pressure to disclose the original image, The Firm has refused to do so.

In a Wednesday night segment on his YouTube channel, former Good Morning Britain host Morgan delved into the controversy, questioning the Royal Family's handling of the speculation surrounding Kate. He also featured clips from American shows discussing the relationship between the future King and Queen.

Following a brief excerpt from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the comedian jests about the British Royal family, Morgan addresses his viewers, stating, “He [Colbert] then went on to make some extraordinary allegations about the state of William and Kate's marriage, which I won't repeat."

Piers Morgan Uncensored viewers were then treated to a clip of British comedian John Oliver, who appeared on an American show, offering a humorous remark, “There's a non-zero chance Kate Middleton died 18 months ago.” To illustrate the extensive coverage of the Mother's Day photoshop blunder in the United States, Piers Morgan Uncensored aired a clip featuring the White House press office addressing the mishap during a briefing.

"Was it actually taken last week?" Morgan pondered aloud as he delved into the discussion surrounding the image. “They say so but can we believe that? If it was so awful [it needed editing] why not release one of the other photos from the archives they never released," he further questioned, addressing his viewers.

Morgan then equipped, “Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making ameutuer edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that. Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?"

He went on and expressed his "enormous personal sympathy for the family" during this challenging time, acknowledging that King Charles is presently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. However, he didn't refrain from taking a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before declaring, “Kate needs a break, I agree, but it was their decision to release this photograph and it's led to even more conspiracy theories." He then welcomed three guests to his viewers, and the debate ensued. At one juncture, Morgan revealed, “On one level [the edited picture] could be trivial - she could be fine and doing well and tried to do something to correct the conspiracies and got it wrong - or it could be that they're hiding something."

He reportedly claimed, “I've been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it's pretty alarming what is happening. I don't know what to believe, nor do any of us - we're not there." He then pointed out that the scandal has turned the Royal Family "into a laughing stock in America."

Speaking later on during his YouTube broadcast, Morgan disclosed that he had heard from sources that Harry and Meghan's camp believed "all hell would have broken loose" if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had committed such a significant picture blunder. “To which to that I say yes actually," Morgan remarked, "If they have said that, it's a perfectly valid point."

Kate Middleton apology for edited photo

Kate Middleton was apparently prompted to issue a personal message on social media on Monday morning after waking up to an outcry accusing her of "manipulating" her family picture. A friend mentioned that the future queen “would likely be upset by the furore caused by what was supposed to be an innocent family photograph".

A statement posted to Kate and William's joint Instagram account at 10:28 am on Monday read, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

The photograph in question, featuring Kate and her children - Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, five, was initially shared by Kensington Palace on Sunday morning. Allegedly taken by the Prince of Wales earlier this year, it marked the first public snapshot of Kate since her two-week hospital stay following abdominal surgery on January 16.

However, major picture agencies such as the Associated Press (AP), Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP), and Getty Images swiftly removed the image from their databases hours after its release by the palace, citing concerns that the image had been edited.

