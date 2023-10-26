'It's pretty solid…': When Emily Blunt revealed she saw her husband John Krasinski's theatrical show THIS many times

Emily Blunt is one of Hollywood's most promising actresses. She became a household name after her ever-charming performance in The Devil Wears Prada. Over the years, Blunt has played a number of powerful and iconic roles across a diverse range of genres. The talented actress then went on and married the supremely talented John Krasinski in 2010 after she first met him, and it was a clear case of love at first sight. Krasinski has great skills not just on screen but also in the theatrical community. In a 2016 interview, Emily Blunt spoke about how many times she has seen John Krasinski’s play in New York.

Emily Blunt revealed how many times she had seen John Krasinski’s play

In a 2016 interview, Emily Blunt discussed her husband, John Krasinski, being a part of the theatrical community, how proud she was, and how many times she had seen the show.

The Devil Wears Prada actress said, "I will have seen it by the end four times, which I feel is very wifely; it is a pretty solid first solid number. It's only six weeks, so it’s great."

She then shared her experience from when she first watched his show: “I went for one of the first previews, and then I went opening night because I'd seen the play before. I knew that John's first scene was a 25-minute-long scene, and it's in the first round of this production. Well, he's got an audience like all around you, 250 to 300 people, and John came out for his first scene, and his suit jacket was tucked into his pants into the back of, like, really tucked in, right like wedged, yeah wedged, and I heard myself say, 'Oh my god, no'."

The timeline of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been together for 15 years. The two originally met in 2008, the same year they also went on their first date. According to Krasinski, after their first date, he knew Blunt was the one since they clicked right away. Their family grew after they married in 2010, and the pair had two kids by 2016.

