'It's pretty weird': Gwyneth Paltrow admits to getting rectal ozone therapy; here's what it is

In a recent podcast, the award winning actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about getting rectal ozone therapy. The actress made this reference on the podcast called ‘The Art of Being Well’ which is hosted by Will Cole.

Gwyneth Platrow has been recently busy with the Utah 2016 ski trail where she is being sued for about $300,000. Terry Sanderson claims that Paltrow hit him in the back by being reckless as they were skiing on the mountain slopes. This incident resulted in him four broken ribs and a traumatic injury. Platrow completely denies these claims and soon the results will be out of this court trial.

In this article, we will discuss what’s rectal ozone therapy that Gwyneth Paltrow admitted was weird.

ALSO READ: 2016 Ski crash trial Utah: What did Gwyneth Paltrow say in her testimony?

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow's attorney confirms actress' husband Brad Falchuk and kids will be testifying in 2016 ski crash trial

Gwyneth Paltrow on rectal ozone therapy

The wellness queen was recently asked on a podcast about the weird wellness thing that Paltrow’s done. Gwyneth admitted to getting rectal ozone therapy done as she said, ‘I have used ozone therapy, rectally. It's pretty weird. But it's been very helpful’.

The actress and businesswoman's response soon went viral on the internet and also received skeptical comments from the other people. One user on Twitter called the rectal ozone therapy ‘basically a reverse fart’.

What is Rectal Ozone Therapy?

As per the publications, rectal ozone therapy makes use of the medical grade ozone gas which is administered by an ozone generator device and can be inserted within the body through different ways. The proponents of the rectal ozone therapy believe that its administration to the body can help in treating disease, relieving pain, and healing wounds. Other advantages of this therapy include boosting the immune system, enhancing blood circulation, reducing oxidative stress, and more.

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow's attorney confirms actress' husband Brad Falchuk and kids will be testifying in 2016 ski crash trial