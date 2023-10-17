‘It’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about’: Millie Bobby Brown on her role as Eleven in Stranger Things

In a recent interview with Glamour magazine, Millie Bobby Brown, the 19-year-old former child actress known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, talked about how she's ready to bid goodbye to Stranger Things once Season 5 releases. is looking forward to the conclusion of the series. She also talked about her feelings about the show's upcoming fifth and final season, which is scheduled to air on Netflix once the SAG-AFTRA strike is over.

Millie Bobby Brown on creative freedom

Brown revealed that she's ready for the show's final season, stating, "When you're ready, you're like, 'All right, let's do this. Let's tackle this last senior year. Let's get out of here.'" She also talked about her eagerness to move on from the show, as she feels it consumes a substantial amount of her time. She added, "Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it's preventing me from creating stories that I'm passionate about."

ALSO READ: 'You don't look that great': Millie Bobby Brown gets candid about being judged for appearance and behavior as a famous child actor

Millie Bobby Brown on facing challenges and growth

In the interview, Brown also reflected on her journey in the entertainment industry. She talked about the criticism she received during press tours when she was just 13, for talking over her co-stars. Adults labeled her with derogatory terms such as "an idiot," "stupid," and "a brat." She described the impact of this criticism on her, saying, "It's hard to hear that at 13. You're like, 'I don't want to ever talk again. I don't want to be the loud person.'" Brown continued, “In interviews, I couldn’t help but think of all the comments. So I just remembered to stay silent and speak when I was spoken to, even though I was dying to join in. I just felt it wasn’t my turn.”

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown: Net worth 2023, career highs, dating history, & more; All you need to know about the star

Millie Bobby Brown's personal life

The end of Stranger Things represents a big transition in Millie Bobby Brown's career. On a personal note, Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jake Bongiovi who is the son of famous musician Jon Bon Jovi. The couple got engaged in April 2023. The couple began dating in 2021.

ALSO READ: 'Its giving 2000s pop star': Millie Bobby Brown stuns in sheer pink bralette, fans compare her to Britney Spears stating 'That biopic is hers'