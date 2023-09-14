‘It’s probably going to get worse before it gets better’: Tom Sandoval opens up about public life after Raquel Leviss affair

Tom Sandoval, star of the reality show Vanderpump Rules, is bracing himself for a long period of public scrutiny following his months-long affair with co-star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, which ultimately led to the end of his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Sandoval acknowledges that the aftermath of his actions will linger, stating, that Sandoval is not hiding the truth and thinks that actions from the public will continue for quite some time. He admitted, in conversation with PEOPLE, that the consequences of his behavior will persist, saying, "I would say that it's probably going to get worse before it gets better, and don’t think for a second, ‘Oh, give it a week, give it a couple weeks, whatever.’ No, this stuff stays with you for a while. I'm in this for the long haul. I know it.”

The upcoming 11th season of Vanderpump Rules presented Sandoval with considerable challenges due to the fallout from his affair becoming public knowledge. He admits, "This season for Vanderpump Rules will definitely be very hard [to watch] and was really hard to film."

Despite the difficulties, Sandoval hints at a silver lining. He shares that he was "pleasantly surprised with some of my fellow castmates on Vanderpump Rules." He emphasizes that this season will showcase a different side to everyone, as the hardships faced by his co-stars offered him inspiration and perspective. "That really puts things in perspective and sometimes it can help rearrange your priorities in life and what's really important," added the reality TV personality.

While both Sandoval and Madix returned for the new season, Madix refused to film alongside her ex. However, Leviss won't be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. She recently expressed remorse and stated that she would do things differently if given a second chance, acknowledging the disappointment and broken trust caused by her actions.

