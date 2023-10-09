‘It’s probably my…’: When Ryan Reynolds mentioned THIS film as his ‘favorite movie’ that he’s ‘ever done’

Ryan Reynolds is one of Hollywood’s favorite celebrities. He is one of the wittiest and most charming actors out there. The actor rose to prominence after his quirky anti-hero character, Deadpool. The guy in red spandex who jumped around from here and there Besides his Deadpool character, Reynolds has done some very notable performances, like The Proposal, The Adam Project, and many others. While Reynolds gives his best to each and every character, In a 2021 interview with Sirius XM, Ryan Reynolds revealed his favorite movie.

Ryan Reynolds revealed his favorite movie

In 2021, Ryan Reynolds did an interview with Sirius XM where he revealed his favorite film that he has ever done. While talking about Free Guy, the interviewer asked him, “Was there any discussion about Free Guy streaming online, or was it always about releasing in theaters, or you wanted to release it one way or another?”

To which Reynolds said, “I have always felt so happy that it got released in theaters, but I always just wanted people to see the film; I don’t care if it was watched in theaters or on an Apple Watch. I just want people to experience Free Guy. I think it's such a fantastic movie; ultimately, you know, super surprising for people, especially when they watch the trailer and marketing materials and that kind of stuff, they go like, 'oh, it's kind of a Truman show video game sort of thing’ but its so much more than that."

He then continued, The blood, sweat, and tears that Shawn Levy and I both put into this Not just in terms of shooting it, producing, directing, and making it, but we also did multiple passes on the script. We loved this movie. We were listening to the movie while making it."

He then revealed his favorite movie and said, “I think it's probably my favorite film I have ever done, so I just want people to see it, and I am not super concerned about anything beyond that."

Ryan Reynolds then revealed why Free Guy is his favorite film

In the same interview with Sirius XM, Ryan Reynolds also discussed why Free Guy is his favorite film. When the interviewer asked him, “It is a big statement saying that your favorite film is because of the movie itself or because of the experience of it?"

To which Reynolds replied, “The experience was great, but you know, making a movie on such a large scale is the best thing ever, but it’s really about the final product. We did everything we set out to do to make a movie that is just as warm, funny, and character-sensitive. It was all of those things that we had hope for."

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds has been working on Deadpool 3 and Imaginary Friends, both slated to release next year.

