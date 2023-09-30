'It's probably our most fiery scene': The Kardashians producer on Kim-Kourtney's scandalous feud and whether Timothee Chalamet has filmed for series

Popular reality series The Kardashians always manages to ramp up a lot of discussion and debate. The same happened with its season 4 premiere which featured Kim and Kourtney Kardashian having a massive argument. This isn't something new considering the sisters have had feuds and fights several times over but it reached a boiling point last season. Season 4 carries the tussle forward as the 42 and 44-year-olds have a conversation on the phone.

Clips of the argument went viral on social media with netizens dissecting their each and every move. The key takeaways were Kourtney calling Kim a witch and the latter telling her there's a group chat titled Not Kourtney where her friends complain about her. Ben Winston, executive producer of the show has spilled what can be expected of the season.

ALSO READ: 'You're just a witch, and I hate you': Kim and Kourtney's feud continues in The Kardashians 4; here's what we know about new season

The Kardashians producer on Kim and Kourtney's scandalous feud

During a conversation with Variety, he said, "There's no doubt about it — it's probably our most fiery scene that we've ever shot, in the premiere. But then, pretty soon you see the heal the rift starting to heal." While Season 5 is currently being filmed, season 4 was shot between February and July this year. Winston added, "If there was a theme with this season, it's that whatever happens in their family, blood is always more important than anything."

The EP continued that it was tense and difficult to film the dispute scenes and that all of the Kar-Jenners have a say in their storylines and edits since they are executive producers on the show. "It's a very collaborative process with them. I don't see them as the subjects of our show. I see them as our partners," he explained. Ben disclosed that there are things in their lives they're not comfortable showing on screen and the crew respects that fact a lot.

The Kardashians producer on Timothee Chalamet and Bad Bunny

Talking about the storylines of the season, he said that Khloe and Tristan's co-parenting situation is a very honest look into her life. Talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's blooming romance, Ben divulged that they've not filmed anything related to it. On being asked if there are plans for it, he revealed why he doesn't want to comment on it. "Nothing I can say can bring me good things on that," he started off with the explanation.

"If I say I hope to, then suddenly that's a headline, and suddenly I don't get any access. I can't win on that. So I can just say that we haven't filmed anything," the producer added. He had the same to say about Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance. He acknowledged that Kim filming American Horror Story would be a key part of her storyline as well as her being a mother and businesswoman. The Kardashians streams on Hulu, and Disney+ internationally.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kardashians: Why does Kylie Jenner not want surgery misconception and lip fillers to be part of her story?