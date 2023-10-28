‘It’s quickly turning more serious’: Source spills beans on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance

According to an insider, things are progressing towards a more serious stage between Taylor Swift, the 33-year-old Cruel Summer singer and now officially a billionaire, and Travis Kelce, the 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The insider spoke to PEOPLE and revealed, "It's quickly turning more serious . They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values," says the source. The source also added that Kelce is also "sweet, goofy and just a blast to be around."

Shared values and strong bonds for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The source reveals that Swift and Kelce both have a strong work ethic and have a profound appreciation for life and their careers. Additionally, they share a close-knit family bond and hold common values, which all contribute to the connection between the two. Kelce's personality, described as "sweet, goofy, and a joy to be around," is also a factor in their growing bond.

Taylor Swift's special encounter with Travis Kelce's father

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went for dinner at a Missouri Argentine steakhouse and after she watched the Kansas City Chiefs' game. At this game, Taylor met Travis' father Ed Kelce. Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, spoke positively about Taylor Swift, describing her as "a very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman." Ed also said, “And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's public appearances together this month, including several outings in New York City, show the deep bond between the couple. On his podcast, Travis shared his excitement about their memorable weekend, which included cameo appearances on Saturday Night Live where Taylor was also present.

