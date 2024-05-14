‘It's Really Sweet': Nicola Coughlan Reacts Rumors Of Dating Bridgerton Co-Star Luke Newton

On Monday, Nicola Coughlan, who is the leading lady and this season's diamond, stunned in a white peplum gown at the NYC premiere for Bridgerton Season 3. Upon being asked, Nicola promptly addressed rumors of her being romantically involved with co-actor Luke Newton.

In an interview with Extra, Coughlan revealed all about her relationship with her co-leading actor, Newton, since the Internet is set ablaze by their sizzling on-screen chemistry and adorable off-screen bond.

Are Bridgerton's Polin actually dating in real life? Nicola Coughlan has the answer

The third season revolves around their characters’ love stories, i.e., Penelope, a.k.a. Lady Whistledown, and Colin. Hence, many fans have speculated a lot concerning their real-life relationship. To these rumors, Nicola has given an appreciative response. She reinforced this feeling by explaining her deep bond with Luke. He is an adored friend and they have been through it all together.

Of the dating rumors, she said, "We think it's really sweet; I think because we truly love each other. He is a really special person in my life, and I got to do this experience with him." Reflecting on the career milestone that this Regency era series is for her, Nicola added, "I'll never get to do something like this again, on this scale. It's so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with." She gushed over her strong friendship with Luke.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton spoke about their racy scenes in Bridgerton Season 3

The Derry Girls star had some initial jitters about shooting intimate scenes but found them to be just what they wanted—romantic, well-executed, and fascinating.

Nicola Coughlan also said that she received great support from the previous leading ladies,, Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, in a friendly manner. She praised them for being very humble and supportive, as they were always ready to give advice or cheer them up.

When they say "showstopping" they're actually talking about Nicola Coughlan at the Bridgerton Season 3 premiere. pic.twitter.com/GHh6fR9tEB — Netflix (@netflix) May 13, 2024

In another interview, Luke gave his take on steamy scenes in the series. They are sensual, but they must be true to their character so as not to lose their essence. He said, "We didn't want it to be this, like, romantic, sexy scene, and they suddenly become different people. We wanted to keep the authenticity of who they are."

All the previous seasons teemed with sensuality as well as grace. Of Polin taking up the torch, Luke added, "You know, Colin's had this wild experience, but Pen is very, it's like a sexual awakening for her. So it was fun to explore what it would be like for those characters in that time, and, yeah, just keep it true to them."

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are all set for the season premiere. While we count down towards May 16th, when Bridgerton Season 3 starts streaming on Netflix, anticipation continues to grow as chronic bingers prepare to take the day off.

