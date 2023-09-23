‘It’s ripe for harassment’: When Chris Evans got roasted by Avenger co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth for being titled ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

We are revisiting the moment when Captain America actor Chris Evans was titled the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine. However, this led to his co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth roasting the actor. The MCU alums are part of a group chat, where they stay connected. This is where the actor was brutally roasted for his win.

Chris Evans revealed the title of ‘sexiest man alive’ was ripe for bullying

When it was announced that Chris would be awarded as the sexiest man alive, he already knew that he was going to get bullied by his MCU co-stars. The actor also spoke to People Magazine, saying, "Really this will just be a point of bullying. It’s ripe for harassment."

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in 2014, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth spoke about how the MCU actors in the group chat reacted to Chris Evans winning Sexiest Man Alive. The actor said, “We have an Avengers text chain, and it very quickly was like, what are you doing with your hands back there? It was like, Downey said he was being arrested, I said it was a beautiful mugshot, and Jeremy Renner said a series of things that we won't repeat... Filthy." He then concluded by saying, “He’s indeed a sexy man. So well done, you know? Thank your parents!" Chris Hemsworth had received the title from People himself, back in 2014.

Chris Evans shared that his mom would be extremely happy that he won the title of ‘sexiest man alive’

Chris Evans spoke to People Magazine in 2022 when he received the award and said, “My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.” The actor also revealed that if someone was to tell him back in middle school that he would be named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, he would be pumped. He added, "This would probably be the road to the cool table which I was not at." When asked about his thoughts regarding the title, Evans said, "This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about," he said with a laugh. "It feels like a weird form of humble bragging."

Other than Chris Evans, the men who have held the title before are Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, David Beckham, and Chris Hemsworth.

