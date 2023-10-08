'It’s said to me in a way...': When Daniel Radcliff opened up about his fans that hate Harry Potter movies; Find out actor’s response

Daniel Radcliffe continues to be synonymous with the name Harry Potter. After spending over a decade of his life over the iconic film series, Radcliffe however shared that over the years, he's encountered a wide spectrum of reactions from fans, ranging from admiration to disappointment. The superstar expressed his opinions on his fans hating his role in the Harry Potter franchise.

Daniel Radcliffe on facing criticism for his Harry Potter franchise

It's said that with great fame comes great scrutiny. For Daniel Radcliffe, this scrutiny sometimes manifests in unexpected ways. While he appreciates the enduring love and admiration that fans have for the Harry Potter series, he's also faced criticism, albeit rarely, from individuals who express their dislike for the films in a rather candid manner.

Radcliffe recalled, in an interview with GQ , the one particular type of interaction often presented by young men, approaching him and making blunt comments such as, "Loved you in Extras, thought Harry Potter was shit."

He added that the intention of these comments noting, “It’s said to me in a way like ‘We’re gonna be closer after I tell you the truth about how I feel.’”

The actor did mention that despite the fact many people may have negative perspectives on his wizarding adventures, he still cannot overlook the fact that he worked over a decade for the franchise’s success. “You can feel that, but I’m not gonna be like, ‘Yeah, man!’ It was ten years of my life,” Radcliffe shared.

Daniel Radcliffe on not being recognized by younger generation as Harry Potter

Radcliffe noted that fans of the Harry Potter franchise, who may now have children of their own, are introducing the wizarding world to the younger generation. However, there's a catch – Radcliffe himself no longer resembles the youthful wizard he portrayed on screen. Consequently, when these new fans meet Radcliffe in person, they often experience a sense of disappointment.

In an interview with LiveKellyandMark , the actor shared, "A thing has started to happen now where parents who are young enough to have seen the films and have grown up with them have kids of their own now and they’re like introducing them to me like ‘this is Harry potter and they'll be like 'this is Harry Potter' and the kids are looking at me like 'no it's not'.”

Radcliffe however shared that he also feels overwhelmed when people come to him emphasizing the fact that he has been “an incredible part of their childhood.” While the superstar may no longer resemble the young wizard on screen, his enduring connection with fans remains as magical as ever.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'He was silly, irreverent and hilarious': Daniel Radcliffe reminisces about his time working alongside Michael Gambon in Harry Potter