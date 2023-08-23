'It's scary': When Liam Hemsworth expressed feeling 'uncomfortable' shooting intimate scene with Amber Heard in a flop USD 17 million movie

Amber Heard has become a common name once again, after the release of the docuseries on Netflix, Depp vs. Heard. Since then, fans are meaning to know more about the actress, her current whereabouts, and her plans for the future. In the same lane, Amber Hear's movie, Paranoia has come into the limelight. The 2013 movie had Liam Hemsworth in the lead opposite Amber. While the thriller turned out to be a big flop, there certainly was an incident that stayed with the fans. Here's what Liam Hemsworth said about his journey.



Liam Hemsworth opens up about working with Heard

In one of his previous interviews, Hemsworth candidly shared his apprehensions regarding performing intimate scenes alongside Amber Heard. He also confessed to feeling daunted by the prospect of collaborating with industry legends like Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman. In his own words, the Hunger Games actor reflected, "It was a little scary at first. Once I got to the set and began working with these individuals, and despite my initial intimidation, they proved to be incredibly supportive. They genuinely cared about my character's development as much as their own. This alleviated all the pressure I had initially felt."

Shooting intimate scenes with Heard

Discussing his intimate scenes with Amber Heard, the actor openly acknowledged feeling particularly uneasy about embodying his character in those moments. What heightened his concern was the presence of a substantial crew behind the camera during the shoot. "It’s scary and it’s a little uncomfortable,” Hemsworth said. “I think the best thing to do is make jokes through it and we definitely had a few pranks throughout that scene.” Later when the two were out for the promotions of the movie, Amber revealed that she did play a prank on Hemsworth to ease his discomfort.

Advertisement

Currently, Amber has moved to Europe to be a full-time mother to her daughter. She will be featured in Aquaman 2 later this year. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard's new beginnings: Post-Depp chapter forces a low-key life in Spain? DEETs Inside