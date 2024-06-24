'It’s Seamless’: Margot Robbie’s Husband Tom Ackerley Talks about Spending ‘24 Hours A Day’ With Each Other

Margot Robbie’s filmography is a very notable one because, since the start of her career, she has only elevated her stardom and success. The actress has achieved a global fanbase mostly due to her 2023 release film Barbie. Margot Robbie, who is married to a British film producer Tom Ackerley, has been very private about their married life.

In a recent interview, the actress’ fans got to hear about the pair’s relationship as Tom elaborated on the couple’s private and professional life.

Tom Ackerley talks about his and wife Margot Robbie’s relationship

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Ackerley revealed that he and his wife Margot share “24 hours a day” with each other.

He mentioned that it is “seamless”. When Tom was asked about how they divide their personal and professional relationship, he said that they do not, “have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.”

The film producer further elaborated on him feeling like an honorary Aussie and the actress feeling like an honorary Brit. The couple only argues about Tim Tams being better or penguins.

Ackerley said that he wishes, “there was more of a sporting rivalry” between Australia and England.

For the unversed, the pair tied the knot in December 2016 and have appeared together on multiple red carpets. They founded a production company named LuckyChap Entertainment along with Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara, per Wikipedia. The company was founded in 2014.

More on Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley's newly launched gin brand

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerly have expanded their professional horizon as they launched their new gin brand, Papa Salt. As per The Drinks Business, it was launched in Australia in 2023 and on June 20, 2024, it was launched in the UK.

Regan Riskas, Josey McNamara, and Charlie Maas have joined the pair in this venture. This team has been developing this brand for over the last five years as per the outlet.

According to People, the actress expanded on this venture recently in a The Times interview. She spoke about the difference between the film business and her liquor business.

The actress said that one does not have an idea of how much the film will make, who will watch it, if will be watched, and how it will be received. But when it comes to her Gin brand, it feels easiest for her to “predict things.” She added, “You can lay this out on a spreadsheet in a way that you can’t lay out a movie idea.”

