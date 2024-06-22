'It's So Delightful': Joseph Gordon-Levitt Talks About 10 Things I Hate About You As Iconic Rom-Com Turns 25

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's starrer, 10 Things I Hate About You, became a cult classic due to its witty and engaging storyline and the remarkable performances of its talented star cast. Years later, fans still cherish the movie and its beloved characters. The film marked its 25th anniversary in March 2024, and fans shared their favorite scenes from this iconic film on social media.

Levitt, who played the role of Cameron James in the film, recently shared that he had a "blast" working on this project. He revealed that he found it "delightful" how the film still impacts people, noting he couldn't believe that even 25 years later, people still talk about it.

Joseph Gordan-Levitt recently attended the premiere of his upcoming film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F in Beverly Hills. At the event, the actor spoke to ET about his experience working in this film, plus the outlet also asked Levitt about his hugely popular movie 10 Things I Hate About You.

The actor mentioned that he found it "delightful" that something he worked on as an artist could still be this popular even 25 years later, noting he never would have expected the project to become this iconic. He said it's fascinating how, even decades later, people continued to talk about the legacy of this cult classic movie.

In the movie, he played the role of Cameron James alongside his co-star, Larisa Oleynik, who depicted the character of Bianca Stratford. Levitt further compares the film's enduring popularity to the unpredictable nature of film legacies.

He mentioned if one would ask his Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F in Beverly Hills co-star Eddie Murphy now that if he had predicted being at a premiere 40 years later for another Beverly Hills Cop movie, he probably would have said, "I don't know." The actor concluded, "But we did have a blast making 10 Things I Hate About You, and I'm glad people still love it.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt had previously shared a still from his beloved iconic 1999 romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You on Instagram to mark the 22nd anniversary of the film. He shared a picture featuring himself alongside his co-star Larisa Oleynik, late actor Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles.

Levitt also penned a touching note in the caption, "10 Things I Hate About You came out today, March 31st, back in 1999." He then wrote about his experience working in the movie, noting, "I'll never forget that summer, making that movie with such wonderful people. The best of times."