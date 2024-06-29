'It's So Frustrating': Camila Cabello Weighs In On Drake And Kendrick Lamar's Rap Feud

Camila Cabello has again become an artist to come up with another of her hit albums, C, XOXO. While talking about her latest release, the That’s My Girl singer has even addressed the long and still ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

What are her views about the long-lasting fight that is still in action? Let’s learn.

Camila Cabello talks about Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud

The rappers who were recently seen releasing diss after diss, Drake and Kendrick Lamar, have grabbed the attention of all of the music industry. While involving a few other rappers in the still-running feud, a lot of artists shared their views on the battle of words that the One Dance artist had with Lamar.

Now, Camila Cabello, who recently featured Aub in her latest album, has opened up, stating her views. While the Work From Home artist was promoting her recently released studio album C, XOXO she also spoke of the Family Matters singer.

“It’s so frustrating,” stated Cabello to Sunday Times. She explained how tiring it is to hear everyone speak of the people you know in a “negative” way.

Without disclosing the identity of whom she was addressing, the I'm in Love with a Monster singer further expressed herself, stating that sometimes she feels “if only you guys could just have dinner or something” while talking about the two rappers.

Camila Cabello has paired up the Laugh Now Cry Later artist on a couple of her recently dropped tracks, such as Hot Uptown and Uuugly.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake had been releasing diss tracks addressing each other since the former had rapped a few lines on Metro Boomin and Future’s track Like That. Lamar didn't just address Aub in it but also dragged J.Cole, who had withdrawn from the feud after releasing 7 Minute Drill.

About Camila Cabello’s latest album, C, XOXO

Camila Cabello is excited to have her fans listen to the new tracks that she has worked hard on. While describing her feelings related to the album, the former member of Fifth Harmony expressed that she is “the most confident I’ve been,” as per Movin925.

Similarly, the young and talented pop star is not stopping from promoting her new songs. During her mind-blowing set at Rock in Rio Lisboa 2024, where she was seen as a headlining act, the Never Be the Same singer gave the attendees of the festival a sneak peek into her latest album.

Cabello performed several songs from C, XOXO, such as Dade Country Dreaming, a new single called Chanel No. 5, along with five other songs, as per Rolling Stones.

The album C, XOXO, is out now.

