'It’s so good to see you': When John Krasinski and Steve Carell had a small The Office reunion during the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus crisis witnessed celebrities getting on multiple podcasts and YouTube videos while at the confine of their homes. One of the most memorable ones was that of John Krasinski and Steve Carell who had a mini ‘Office’ reunion as a part of the Youtube series “Some Good News”. Krasinski aimed at lifting the spirits of fans watching back at home and he welcomed his first guest Steve Carell to the show. The co-stars celebrated the 15th anniversary of the workplace comedy ‘The Office’ while remembering the fun moments they spent on the set as a family.

Introducing his guest John said, “I miss you a ton, man. It’s so good to see you, and thank you so much for doing this. We are trying to start a news network just for good news, and boy, are you good news.” Carell took a trip down memory lane mentioning, “Part of what was so much fun about it is that everybody in the cast was rooting for everybody else. People would step back when it was time for other people to shine and celebrate it.”

The co-stars recall all the memorable moments on set

The actors recalled some memorable episodes that included Carell’s character dressing up as Santa Claus for the show and Krasinski’s character Jim impersonating his nerdy colleague that was played by Carell. The show is known for it’s hilarious moments. They also spoke about filming the final moments of the show which took more than 17 takes as they were extremely emotional on set.

They finally addressed one of the most asked questions, which was if there would ever be a reunion of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Co. Krasinski answered the question saying, “Listen, I know everybody’s talking about a reunion. Hopefully one day, we just get to reunite as people and just all get to say, ‘Hi.’”

Carell also expressed his happiness about the fact that people are watching the show till date. The actor said, “It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it even today. It’s pretty cool.”

John Krasinski’s next ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ is scheduled to release in 2024. On the other hand Carell starred in and was the executive producer for Hulu’s original series The Patient that aired in 2022.

