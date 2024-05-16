'It's So Intimate': Meryl Streep Reflects On 'Shampoo Moment' From 1986 Movie Out Of Africa During Cannes Film Festival 2024

The iconic actress, Meryl Streep, is one of the most talented and brilliant actors in Hollywood. With an interesting career trajectory, Streep has always elevated her performances with every movie and series she has been a part of.

This year, Streep was awarded one of the most important awards in the world of cinema, the Palme d’Or award during the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actress reflected on the intimate scene in one of her movies titled Out Of Africa. Here’s what the actress shared.

Meryl Streep talks about Back To Africa’s intimate scene

Streep recalled the shampoo scene in the 1986 film, directed by Sydney Pollack which also featured Robert Redford. In the scene, Redford gives the legendary actress a steamy scrub in a South African river.

As per Variety, The Iron Lady actress said, “It’s a sex scene in a way, because it’s so intimate. We’ve seen so many scenes of people f****ng, but we don’t see that loving touch, that care.” The actress reflected that in Africa, the Hippopotamus majority kill most men especially if one comes between them and the river. The production had also warned the actors about it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The Academy Award winner said, that Redford was nervous for their safety upon hearing this, so he applied the shampoo as if he was kneading the bread on her temples. Roy Hellund, Streep’s longtime hair and makeup artist gave him a few tips to improve the scene. After this, Redford’s actually improved. The actress said, “I was in love by take 5.”

Advertisement

Meryl Streep receives Palme d’Or award

Streep was awarded Palme d’Or, one of the most prestigious awards during the Cannes Film Festival. The actress received a two-minute standing ovation and gave a heartfelt speech.

As per the outlet, she said the last time she attended the festival, she was a mother of three, was about to turn 40, and had thought her career was over. She added, “That was not an unrealistic expectation for actresses at that time.”

She further said, “And the only reason that I’m here tonight and that it continued is because of the very gifted artists with whom I’ve worked.”

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep proves in her white Dior gown that there's no one more iconic, nor ever will be