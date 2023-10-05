‘It's so much fun’: Kim Kardashian recalls ‘blacked out’ night with Beyonce; DEETS inside

Kim Kardashian has been ruling the headlines either for her controversial divorce from ex-husband Kanye West or leading that ‘Dolce’ vita lifestyle. However, this time around the reality star, has admitted that she is once more consuming alcoholic beverages, along with coffee.

The 42 year old SKIMS mogul revealed on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians that she still can't drink a lot of alcohol when she goes out. "I'm definitely still a light weight," she revealed to cameras after her mother, Kris Jenner, gushed about her infamous love for martinis. "I'll have like, two shots, and I'll be wasted and it's so much fun. I'll be dancing on the dance floor,” Kim added.

Kim and Beyonce danced all night

Kim continued her assertions while laughing in front of the producers. "Seriously, I know you guys don't believe me, ask Beyoncé! I danced all night long at her party, I think I blacked out." She said, "I woke up to so many text messages and I was like, 'Khloé, what did I do?' She's like, 'You were dropping it low and dancing,' and I was like, 'Nooo!” Passing a small giggle, the SKIMS founder added, "I danced all night long and had no idea.”

After years of tension, Kanye's feuds with Jay-Z and the Wests’ Trump ties, Queen B is now publicly friends with the reality star. Back in December 2022, when the actress appeared on the Goop podcast, she revealed that she had been drinking again after restraining for several years. "I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol," she told Gwyneth Paltrow, "I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit."

Kim might’ve tried many variety of drinks but did she really skip Beer?

"I just don't ever feel comfortable just laying around doing nothing.” The American actress added, “So my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later, when I probably wouldn't have done that before.”

The Kardashian sister received prominence in August 2022 for hilariously spitting out a shot at her at sister Kylie Jenner's 25th birthday celebrations, fans were shocked to learn she was able to drink 11 shots. Kim muttered as she coughed and nearly spit out the drink, "So f---ing nasty." Even though she's had her fair share of shots, in last week's episode Kim said that she's never tried a beer. She was handed a Corona beer when she arrived in Cabo for a family vacation. She said, "I don't think I would like it," before giving it a try. "Oh! It's kind of sweet,” the actress reviewed it enthusiastically after taking a sip.

